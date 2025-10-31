Wayne Rooney: Manchester United Icon Says He Was Bored Despite Scoring 34 Goals In A Season

After spending 13 years at Old Trafford, Rooney scored 253 goals in 559 matches to make himself the all-time leading scorer in the club's history.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time top goal scorer
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rooney spoke about his career at Man United wherein he scored 253 goals

  • He won five Premier League titles during his time with the Red Devils

  • Rooney played across multiple positions at United

Wayne Rooney revealed that he "was bored" when playing as a striker for Manchester United, even when scoring 34 goals in a single season.

After spending 13 years at Old Trafford, Rooney scored 253 goals in 559 matches to make himself the all-time leading scorer in the club's history.

He won five Premier League titles during his time with the Red Devils, including three in a row between 2007 and 2009, while he also helped secure the 2008 Champions League and 2017 Europa League titles.

Rooney played across multiple positions at United, but he scored 34 goals in two separate campaigns while playing as a striker.

However, the prolific scorer admitted that he preferred to move around the pitch rather than stay in the forward role.

"I had two seasons when I played as the number nine, and I scored 34 goals in both the seasons, but I was bored,” said the former England striker on the Wayne Rooney Show.

"I was coming off the pitch, I was scoring goals, and I just wasn't enjoying it.

"I liked to play football and get involved in the game, so I was scoring goals, and obviously, we were winning games, but I wanted to get involved in the game.

Related Content
Related Content

"We lost players, and I went up top. Of course, I love scoring goals and I love playing up front, but I want to be playing a little bit more."

Rooney played alongside plenty of attacking talent at United, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dimitar Berbatov.

When asked who his favourite team-mate to play with was, Rooney said his partnership with Carlos Tevez stood out.

"Tevez, I really enjoyed playing with Carlos," Rooney added.

"I enjoyed playing with all of them, but with Carlos, there was a big thing in the papers when we were signing him, saying we were too similar, we couldn't play together.

"I think for both of us, that made us go 'OK, we'll show you'. And we were aggressive, and we worked hard and tackled as well, but then bounced off each other.

"One of us would play as the nine, the other as the 10; we would change it up. So he was definitely my favourite one to play with."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: PAK Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Lahore - Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  2. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  5. Trump Signals Imminent US-China Trade Deal After Talks With Xi Jinping In South Korea

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans