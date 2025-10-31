Wayne Rooney: Manchester United Icon Says He Was Bored Despite Scoring 34 Goals In A Season

Rooney spoke about his career at Man United wherein he scored 253 goals
Wayne Rooney revealed that he "was bored" when playing as a striker for Manchester United, even when scoring 34 goals in a single season.
After spending 13 years at Old Trafford, Rooney scored 253 goals in 559 matches to make himself the all-time leading scorer in the club's history.
He won five Premier League titles during his time with the Red Devils, including three in a row between 2007 and 2009, while he also helped secure the 2008 Champions League and 2017 Europa League titles.
Rooney played across multiple positions at United, but he scored 34 goals in two separate campaigns while playing as a striker.
However, the prolific scorer admitted that he preferred to move around the pitch rather than stay in the forward role.
"I had two seasons when I played as the number nine, and I scored 34 goals in both the seasons, but I was bored,” said the former England striker on the Wayne Rooney Show.
"I was coming off the pitch, I was scoring goals, and I just wasn't enjoying it.
"I liked to play football and get involved in the game, so I was scoring goals, and obviously, we were winning games, but I wanted to get involved in the game.
"We lost players, and I went up top. Of course, I love scoring goals and I love playing up front, but I want to be playing a little bit more."
Rooney played alongside plenty of attacking talent at United, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dimitar Berbatov.
When asked who his favourite team-mate to play with was, Rooney said his partnership with Carlos Tevez stood out.
"Tevez, I really enjoyed playing with Carlos," Rooney added.
"I enjoyed playing with all of them, but with Carlos, there was a big thing in the papers when we were signing him, saying we were too similar, we couldn't play together.
"I think for both of us, that made us go 'OK, we'll show you'. And we were aggressive, and we worked hard and tackled as well, but then bounced off each other.
"One of us would play as the nine, the other as the 10; we would change it up. So he was definitely my favourite one to play with."