Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City

Vivianne Miedema "followed her gut" when she decided to join Manchester City from Arsenal. (More Football News)
Miedema spent seven years with the Gunners, cementing herself as the Women's Super League all-time top scorer in that time, netting 79 goals.
She also set the league record for the most goals scored in a single WSL season (22) and netted 125 goals for Arsenal overall in 179 appearances.
After enduring two injury-hit campaigns in her final two years in North London, Miedema is ready to face a new challenge and is confident City will provide that.
"I've been in the league for a long, long time and my gut feeling told me that I really wanted to stay in England," Miedema said.
"I've spoken to multiple clubs in England and also abroad. Obviously, when I started speaking to City, I got really, really excited, mostly by the way they play but also by how other players actually talk about the club and about how things were going.
"Eventually, I think to myself, I want to challenge myself and I know this wasn't the easy option, obviously moving within England as well.
"But I got really excited about being a part of this City team and that's why, in the end, I followed my gut feeling by going with City."
The Citizens came agonisingly close to winning the WSL title last season, only missing out due to Chelsea's superior goal difference.
They will kick off the new WSL campaign against Miedema's former club Arsenal on September 22.