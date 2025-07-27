Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies: Marcus Rashford in action in the second half. Photo: X/FC Barcelona

Goals from Eric Garcia, Roony Bardghji and Pedro Fernandez powered FC Barcelona to a facile 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe in their opening pre-season club friendly match at the Noevir (Misaki Park) Stadium in Kobe, Japan on Sunday (July 27, 2025). The friendly, which saw Marcus Rashford making his Blaugrana debut, had at first been called off, but was put back on the calendar after resolving a contractual dispute with the promoters. Barcelona will now visit South Korea to play FC Seoul and Daegu FC. Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates from the football match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jul 2025, 01:47:54 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Greetings! Welcome and good afternoon to everyone joining us this Sunday. The pre-season friendlies continue, and this time, it's the Catalan giants in action, kicking off their Asia tour with a clash against J1 League giants Vissel Kobe.

27 Jul 2025, 02:15:46 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Start Time, Streaming The match begins at 3:30pm IST. The Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on FC Barcelona's official YouTube channel (premium subscription needed), or their website membership program called Culers Premium in India. The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

27 Jul 2025, 02:38:13 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: BAR Starting XI Lamine Yamal starts, and so do Pedri and Raphinha, but new recruit Marcus Rashford is in the substitutes. Check out Barcelona's line-up for today's encounter: 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 🔵🔴#VisselBarça 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/stnieIkoVV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 27, 2025

27 Jul 2025, 03:01:37 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS Starting XI And here is Japanese club Vissel Kobe's line-up for the challenging clash against FC Barcelona: [LINEUP]



ヴィッセル神戸30周年記念チャリティーマッチ🏟️

今日はこのメンバーでFCバルセロナと戦います！



Here is today's starting lineup against FC Barcelona!@DAZN_JPN @ABEMA_soccer で生中継📺#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 #ヴィッセル30周年 pic.twitter.com/skDmWbKhcZ — ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) July 27, 2025

27 Jul 2025, 03:23:50 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Recent Form While this is just the start of FC Barcelona's pre-season, Vissel Kobe have been in smashing form in the J1 League and elsewhere. They have won five of their last six games across competitions, with the remaining game drawn.

27 Jul 2025, 03:42:10 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Kick-Off! Play gets underway at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe. Barcelona attacking from left to right and Vissel Kobe from right to left in the first half. Lamine Yamal is in the thick of it for the Blaugrana in the early exchanges, and helps create a chance too, but it amounts to nothing.

27 Jul 2025, 03:50:27 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 0-0 BAR It is Vissel Kobe's turn to create a chance. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia makes his first save as a Barcelona player to thwart the Japanese side and the scoreline remains nil-nil.

27 Jul 2025, 03:52:25 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 0-0 BAR Lamine Yamal once again, making things happen. The teen sensation latches on to Fermin Lopez's assist, taking a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 12th minute, but it goes wide.

27 Jul 2025, 04:01:13 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 0-0 BAR Raphinha has a chance now, and misses out. Pedri lines it up for the Brazilian in the 21st minute, but his left-footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

27 Jul 2025, 04:11:30 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 0-1 BAR Eric Garcia opens the floodgates! He drives in the ball from his left foot, following a 33rd-minute corner and resultant scrapping in the box to put Barcelona ahead.

27 Jul 2025, 04:20:40 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 0-1 BAR After scoring, Eric Garcia tries to turn provider. He lays up an assist for Lamine Yamal, but the 18-year-old winger's shot is blocked.

27 Jul 2025, 04:23:45 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 1-1 BAR Vissel Kobe draw level in the 42nd minute! Rikuto Hirose sets up Taisei Miyashiro nicely following a fast break, and the latter's right-footer zooms into the bottom left corner.

27 Jul 2025, 04:25:35 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Half-Time Update And so we stand at 1-1 at the end of the first half. Barcelona did not look too dangerous in the initial period, but Eric Garcia scored in the 33rd to draw first blood but Kobe struck right back via Miyashiro at the stroke of half-time.

The players are back from the second half and Barcelona make a sea of changes to give the players on bench some crucial game time. That includes English star Marcus Rashford, who makes his debut for Blaugrana, coming in for Raphinha.



↑🟢 Szczęsny

↑🟢 R. Araujo

↑🟢 Lewandowski

↑🟢 Rashford

↑🟢 Christensen

↑🟢 M. Casadó

↑🟢 Roony

↑🟢 Olmo

↑🟢 F. De Jong

↑🟢 Kounde

↑🟢 Jofre

↓🔴 Joan Garcia

↓🔴 Cubarsí

↓🔴 Balde

↓🔴 I. Martinez

↓🔴 Gavi

↓🔴 Ferran

↓🔴 Pedri

↓🔴… — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 27, 2025

27 Jul 2025, 04:53:52 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 1-1 BAR The substitutions continue as Vissel Kobe make three more changes to the six they already had rolled out earlier in the second half. It's almost as of both sides are playing two fresh outfits for the second 45-minute stretch.

27 Jul 2025, 04:57:42 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Meanwhile... Elsewhere, Arsenal are about to take the pitch against Newcastle United in an all-Premier League pre-season friendly in Singapore. Follow that game live at our dedicated blog.

27 Jul 2025, 05:10:11 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 1-1 BAR Marcus Rashford is in the act right from the get go. The English forward makes a lively start for Barcelona and nearly claims an assist in the 68th minute. His ball to Roony Bardghji inside the box leads to the latter taking a crack that flies over the bar.

27 Jul 2025, 05:19:51 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 1-2 BAR And there comes Barcelona's second goal. Substitute Robert Lewandowski lines up an assist for Roony Bardghji, whose left-footed strike zooms into the bottom left corner. The Blaugrana go ahead in the 77th minute.

27 Jul 2025, 05:20:57 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 1-2 BAR Rashford's debut comes to an end, meanwhile, as he is substituted after around 30 minutes on the pitch. Pedro Fernandez replaces him.

27 Jul 2025, 05:26:54 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: VIS 1-3 BAR And Rashford's replacement makes an instant impact! Pedro Fernandez Sarmiento scores from the edge of the box in the 87th minute and victory is almost certainly Barcelona's now.

27 Jul 2025, 05:29:12 pm IST Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendlies: Full-Time Update And there goes the full-time whistle. It's a comfortable 3-1 win for Barcelona in their pre-season Asia tour opener against Japanese giants Vissel Kobe. Three different players on the scoresheet and a heartening debut for Marcus Rashford means most boxes ticked for Hansi Flick.