Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle United Highlights, Club Friendlies: Gunners Win Five-Goal Thriller

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Highlights, Club Friendlies: Catch the play-by-play updates from the ARS vs NUFC football match at the National Stadium in Kallang as it happened on 27 July 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Martin Odegaard celebrates goal X
Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring his penalty in the pre-season club friendly match. | Photo: X/Arsenal
Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The all-English Premier League friendly saw the Gunners emerge victorious in an entertaining five-goal thriller. Newcastle took the lead in the sixth minute, but Arsenal took the lead with Mikel Merino scoring in the 33rd minute before Alex Murphy scored an own goal two minutes later. Jacob Murphy levelled the tie in the second half with a good finish. However, 15-year-old Max Dowman won a late penalty after a challenge from Joelinton, and Martin Odegaard beat John Ruddy with six minutes of normal time to seal the win for Arsenal. Read the play-by-play updates from the ARS vs NUFC football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Start Time, Streaming

The match will kick off at 5pm IST. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: ARS Starting XI

While Viktor Gyokeres has arrived in Singapore, he will not be part of the squad for today's friendly. Here is Arsenal's line-up:

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: NUFC Starting XI

And here is Newcastle United's line-up for the all-Premier League encounter:

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Meanwhile...

Over in Kobe, Japan, Barcelona are locked 1-1 with Vissel Kobe in another pre-season club friendly. You can track that match live at our dedicated blog.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off!

And the action is underway! Stay tuned for play-by-play updates from the friendly match.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Elanga SCORES!

That's one way of kicking off your career with your new side. Trippier plays Tonali down the ring, and the Italian cuts it back into the box. Elana gets the ball, and somehow manages to curl it into the right corner, completely wrong-footing David Raya.

ARS 0-1 NEW (6')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Attacking Football

The attacking play continues from both sides despite the humid conditions in Singapore. Ben White had a decent chance that he blazed over the bar, and Elanga had a shot into the crowd after Trippier's corner.

ARS 0-1 NEW (21')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Merino SCORES!

Arsenal's attacking persistence pays off. Mikel Merino wins the ball at the edge of the box. Trossard plays it to Havertz, who smartly flicks it back to Merino for the Spaniard to find the bottom corner wit ha smart finish.

ARS 1-1 NEW (33')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Murphy OWN GOAL!

Two goals in two minutes for the Gunners. It all comes from a perfect cross from the left, and 21-year-old Alex Murphy clears it... to the back of his own net. No chance for Nick Pope.

ARS 2-1 NEW (35')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Added Time

Three minutes added on by the fourth official, and a yellow card for Jamaal Lascelles is brandished by the referee.

ARS 2-1 NEW (45')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Half-Time

Newcastle defend well to prevent any further goals from Arsenal, and a fast-paced half comes to an end.

ARS 2-1 NEW (HT)

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Starts

Wholesale changes for Newcastle, with only Will Osula keeping his place in the XI from the first half. No chances for Arsenal at the moment. The second half is underway at Singapore.

ARS 2-1 NEW (45')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Push Ahead

Arsenal have kept up their attacking football from the first half, but Newcastle have switched to a back five to neutralise their threat. They are holding on at the moment, though not very convincingly against Arsenal's press.

ARS 2-1 NEW (55')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Murphy SCORES!

Jacob Murphy saves his namesake's blushes by levelling the match for Newcastle. The midielder was allowed to turn right outside the box by Arsenal, and he takes a shot that goes through a horde of legs to find the right bottom corner, past Raya's reach.

ARS 2-2 NEW (58')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: NUFC Pushing On

Newcastle have found some momentum, trying to push up against Arsenal's press, with Osula almost getting his head on a cross inside the box. Arteta brings on Rice as a result, and his connection with 15-year-old Max Dowman will be interesting to watch.

ARS 2-2 NEW (69')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Dowman CHANCE!

Almost a moment to remember for 15-year-old Dowman, who gets the ball ahead of the half-way line and runs past three Newcastle dfenders and takes a shot, forcing a sprawling save from Pope.

ARS 2-2 NEW (72')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Penalty!

Dowmna's energy pays off, and his bursting run into the box comes to an end as Joelinton puts an arm on his back, and the teenager goes down. The referee immediately points to the spot.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Odegaard SCORES!

There are few better penalty takers than Odegaard, and the Arsenal skipper dispatches the spot kick past Ruddy, who had guessed the correct way but could not keep it out.

ARS 3-2 NEW (84')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Added Time

Youngster Ashbey had the chance to equalise from the edge of the box, but his shot is straight at Kepa. Newcastle are pushing hard to take the match to penalties, and have four minutes of injury time to do so.

ARS 3-2 NEW (90')

Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Full Time

Arsenal push ahead in the last few moments, but the referee blows his whisle, and the five-goal thriller comes to an end. The star of the match: 15-year-old Max Downman, who won the penalty that ultimately proved to be the winner.

ARS 3-2 NEW (FT)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks