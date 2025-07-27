Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Start Time, Streaming
The match will kick off at 5pm IST. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: ARS Starting XI
While Viktor Gyokeres has arrived in Singapore, he will not be part of the squad for today's friendly. Here is Arsenal's line-up:
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: NUFC Starting XI
And here is Newcastle United's line-up for the all-Premier League encounter:
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Meanwhile...
Over in Kobe, Japan, Barcelona are locked 1-1 with Vissel Kobe in another pre-season club friendly. You can track that match live at our dedicated blog.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off!
And the action is underway! Stay tuned for play-by-play updates from the friendly match.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Elanga SCORES!
That's one way of kicking off your career with your new side. Trippier plays Tonali down the ring, and the Italian cuts it back into the box. Elana gets the ball, and somehow manages to curl it into the right corner, completely wrong-footing David Raya.
ARS 0-1 NEW (6')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Attacking Football
The attacking play continues from both sides despite the humid conditions in Singapore. Ben White had a decent chance that he blazed over the bar, and Elanga had a shot into the crowd after Trippier's corner.
ARS 0-1 NEW (21')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Merino SCORES!
Arsenal's attacking persistence pays off. Mikel Merino wins the ball at the edge of the box. Trossard plays it to Havertz, who smartly flicks it back to Merino for the Spaniard to find the bottom corner wit ha smart finish.
ARS 1-1 NEW (33')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Murphy OWN GOAL!
Two goals in two minutes for the Gunners. It all comes from a perfect cross from the left, and 21-year-old Alex Murphy clears it... to the back of his own net. No chance for Nick Pope.
ARS 2-1 NEW (35')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Added Time
Three minutes added on by the fourth official, and a yellow card for Jamaal Lascelles is brandished by the referee.
ARS 2-1 NEW (45')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Half-Time
Newcastle defend well to prevent any further goals from Arsenal, and a fast-paced half comes to an end.
ARS 2-1 NEW (HT)
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Starts
Wholesale changes for Newcastle, with only Will Osula keeping his place in the XI from the first half. No chances for Arsenal at the moment. The second half is underway at Singapore.
ARS 2-1 NEW (45')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Push Ahead
Arsenal have kept up their attacking football from the first half, but Newcastle have switched to a back five to neutralise their threat. They are holding on at the moment, though not very convincingly against Arsenal's press.
ARS 2-1 NEW (55')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Murphy SCORES!
Jacob Murphy saves his namesake's blushes by levelling the match for Newcastle. The midielder was allowed to turn right outside the box by Arsenal, and he takes a shot that goes through a horde of legs to find the right bottom corner, past Raya's reach.
ARS 2-2 NEW (58')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: NUFC Pushing On
Newcastle have found some momentum, trying to push up against Arsenal's press, with Osula almost getting his head on a cross inside the box. Arteta brings on Rice as a result, and his connection with 15-year-old Max Dowman will be interesting to watch.
ARS 2-2 NEW (69')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Dowman CHANCE!
Almost a moment to remember for 15-year-old Dowman, who gets the ball ahead of the half-way line and runs past three Newcastle dfenders and takes a shot, forcing a sprawling save from Pope.
ARS 2-2 NEW (72')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Penalty!
Dowmna's energy pays off, and his bursting run into the box comes to an end as Joelinton puts an arm on his back, and the teenager goes down. The referee immediately points to the spot.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Odegaard SCORES!
There are few better penalty takers than Odegaard, and the Arsenal skipper dispatches the spot kick past Ruddy, who had guessed the correct way but could not keep it out.
ARS 3-2 NEW (84')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Added Time
Youngster Ashbey had the chance to equalise from the edge of the box, but his shot is straight at Kepa. Newcastle are pushing hard to take the match to penalties, and have four minutes of injury time to do so.
ARS 3-2 NEW (90')
Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Score, Club Friendlies: Full Time
Arsenal push ahead in the last few moments, but the referee blows his whisle, and the five-goal thriller comes to an end. The star of the match: 15-year-old Max Downman, who won the penalty that ultimately proved to be the winner.
ARS 3-2 NEW (FT)