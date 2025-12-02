USWNT 2-0 Italy, Friendly: Macario Scores As USA Win

Catarina Macario scored in her third straight international match and the United States defeated Italy 2-0 on Monday night in the final game for the national team this year. The United States has scored in 16 straight matches, including all 15 this year. The national team wrapped up 2025 12-3-0. Macario scored the opening goal in the 20th minute with a strike from the corner of the box and up over Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante’s head and into the side netting of the far post. Jaedyn Shaw added a second goal before halftime, taking a pass from Alyssa Thompson before squaring up and calmly finishing out of Durante’s reach to make it 2-0.

Italy US Soccer
United States players including goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn (1), waving, and United States midfielder Lily Yohannes, center right, carry a banner to thank fans at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Italy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
US Italy Soccer
United States goalkeeper Claudia Dickey (18) snags a scoring attempt by Italy alongside defender Jordyn Bugg (2) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
International Friendly Soccer Match: Italy vs US
United States players celebrate their side's second goal, scored by midfielder Jaedyn Shaw, obscured, during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Italy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
International Friendly Soccer Match: US vs Italy
United States forward Catarina Macario (20) controls the ball as Italy midfielder Eva Schatzer (4) runs on during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Italy vs US
United States forward Emma Sears, left, vies with Italy defender Martina Lenzini, right, for a header during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
US vs Italy
United States forward Catarina Macario (20) celebrates with midfielder Jaedyn Shaw after scoring her side's first goal against Italy during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Womens International Friendly Soccer Match: Italy vs US
Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante blocks a scoring attempt by United States forward Emma Sears, center, as Italy defender Martina Lenzini (19) defends during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Womens International Friendly Soccer Match: US vs Italy
Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante (22) jumps to deflect a shot against United States defender Jordyn Bugg (2) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Italy US Soccer Match
Italy forward Alice Corelli (24) attempts to score during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against the United States in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
US Italy Soccer Match
United States forward Catarina Macario kicks the ball into the net past Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante, right, and Italy defender Cecilia Salvai, left, for a would-be third goal which was invalidated by a foul call, during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Tags

