USWNT 2-0 Italy, Friendly: Macario Scores As USA Win
Catarina Macario scored in her third straight international match and the United States defeated Italy 2-0 on Monday night in the final game for the national team this year. The United States has scored in 16 straight matches, including all 15 this year. The national team wrapped up 2025 12-3-0. Macario scored the opening goal in the 20th minute with a strike from the corner of the box and up over Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante’s head and into the side netting of the far post. Jaedyn Shaw added a second goal before halftime, taking a pass from Alyssa Thompson before squaring up and calmly finishing out of Durante’s reach to make it 2-0.
