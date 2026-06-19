USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter At Seattle Stadium
USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: The United States take on Australia at Seattle Stadium in a pivotal Group D clash today (June 19). As co-hosts, the Americans made a statement with an emphatic 4-1 win over Paraguay, but they face a significant hurdle with star captain Christian Pulisic battling a calf injury. The USA are eager to build on their momentum and secure an early spot in the Round of 32, but they face a resilient Australian side brimming with confidence after a clinical 2-0 opening victory over Türkiye. With both nations locked on three points and eager to cement their place at the top of the group, this Seattle showdown is set to be a high-stakes test of tactical grit and championship ambition. Can the Yanks deliver another statement win, or will the Socceroos spoil the party? See the best photos here:
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