USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter At Seattle Stadium

USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: The United States take on Australia at Seattle Stadium in a pivotal Group D clash today (June 19). As co-hosts, the Americans made a statement with an emphatic 4-1 win over Paraguay, but they face a significant hurdle with star captain Christian Pulisic battling a calf injury. The USA are eager to build on their momentum and secure an early spot in the Round of 32, but they face a resilient Australian side brimming with confidence after a clinical 2-0 opening victory over Türkiye. With both nations locked on three points and eager to cement their place at the top of the group, this Seattle showdown is set to be a high-stakes test of tactical grit and championship ambition. Can the Yanks deliver another statement win, or will the Socceroos spoil the party? See the best photos here:

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Outlook Sports Desk
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Flags AP Photo
The United States and Australia flags are displayed before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussie Fans Flag AP Photo
Australia fans march together to the stadium for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Fans arrive AP Photo
A group of United States fans arrive outside the stadium before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussie arrive early AP Photo
Australian fans wait for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Jameis Winston with fans AP Photo
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, left, poses for a selfie with a United States fan outside Seattle Stadium before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Tony Popovic arrives AP Photo
Australia head coach Tony Popovic walks on the field before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussie players arrive AP Photo
Australian players come out for the warm up before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D American players arrive AP Photo
United States players come out for the warm up before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Paris Hilton AP Photo
Paris Hilton stands on the pitch before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D USA start warm up AP Photo
US players warm up ahead of their World Cup Group D soccer match against Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D fans watching outside AP Photo
Fans at the stadium watch others outside arriving for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D FAN Liberty AP Photo
A US fan waits for the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Helicopters AP Photo
Helicopters fly over the stadium before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Aussie XI AP Photo
Australia players pose for a group photo before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
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USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D American XI AP Photo
United States players pose for a group photo before the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
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