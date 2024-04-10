Football

US Women's National Team Players Association Stands Firmly in Support of LGBTQ Rights

The US Women's National Team Players Association's statement came in the hours before midfielder Korbin Albert appeared as a substitute in the She Believes Cup final. The 20-year-old apologized last month for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account

Advertisement

AP
Paris Saint-Germain and United States women's team midfielder Korbin Albert. Photo: AP
info_icon

The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association issued a statement Tuesday in support of LGBTQ rights in the wake of a controversy over midfielder Korbin Albert's social media posts. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old Albert apologized last month for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account. The Paris Saint-Germain player wrote “liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent.”

The USWNTPA's statement came in the hours before Albert appeared as a substitute for the national team in the She Believes Cup final against Canada. It was Albert's second match with the team since the posts came to light. The statement did not mention Albert by name.

Advertisement

“The women's soccer community is one of joy, excitement, kindness and love. We have worked to ensure our community is safe, inclusive and welcoming to everyone. As allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, those efforts will not stop,” the statement said.

Tuesday’s game will be Leah Williamson’s first for the Lionesses since a friendly against Australia last April. - (Jacob King/PA)
European Championship: Leah Williamson Set To Start For England After Year-Long Absence

BY Stats Perform

“Across the country, human rights are being stripped away. LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights. Trans rights are human rights,” the statement continued. “Today and every day the USWNT Players will stand up for those rights.”

Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan addressed the issue last week during camp. Morgan said it was handled internally.

Advertisement

“We stand by maintaining a safe and respectful space, especially as allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community. This platform has given us an opportunity to highlight causes that matter to us, something that we never take for granted. We'll keep using this platform to give attention to causes,” Morgan said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32