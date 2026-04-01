USA Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Stars & Stripes Face Ronaldo-Less Selecao Das Quinas

USA Vs Portugal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less POR Face US File Photo

USA vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the friendly between the United States and Portugal on Tuesday, March 31 (local time) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The USA, chasing their first win at this venue, come in after a 5-2 loss to Belgium, undone by a poor second half, while Portugal played out a 0-0 draw with Mexico and have struggled for goals recently. With key players missing on both sides, this sets up a tight contest as they look to regain momentum ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in today’s match, with the 41-year-old left out of Portugal’s squad for the March international window due to a lingering right hamstring injury.

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