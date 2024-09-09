Football

USA Boss Emma Hayes Sees Plenty Of Manchester United Great Alex Ferguson In Herself

Emma Hayes, who left her role at Chelsea at the end of last season, guided the United States women's national team to their fifth Olympic gold medal in Paris

Emma Hayes has said she sees a lot of herself in Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson
Emma Hayes said she "sees so much of herself" in legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. (More Football News)

Hayes, who left her role at Chelsea at the end of last season, took charge of the United States women's national team in May, with her first test being the Paris Olympics. 

She guided the USWNT to their fifth gold medal in the French capital, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final thanks to Mallory Swanson's 57th minute goal. 

After the triumph, Hayes revealed that Ferguson was the first person to congratulate her on the win, going on to say she sees similarities between herself and the Scot.

“I see so much of myself in him. His was the first text I received when we won gold," Hayes said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Hayes spent the early part of her coaching career in the United States, managing the Long Island Lady Riders, Iona Gaels and Chicago Red Stars before her move back to England in 2012.

But her success with the USWNT in Paris is something she had dreamed about growing up in London, a triumph that still strikes an emotional chord a month later.

“I still get a lump in my throat thinking about it,” Hayes says of winning at the Olympics.

“I fill up every time. I have dreamt about it. I have played that out on the pitches by the flats in Camden."

During her time with Chelsea, Hayes won 16 major honours, including the Women's Super League title for the last five consecutive seasons. 

The 47-year-old oversaw 367 matches for the Blues, winning 261 (D42 L64), ending her 12-year stint at the club with a win percentage of 71.12%. 

She also came close to winning the Women's Champions League in the 2020-21 season, with Chelsea well beaten in the showpiece match by Barcelona. 

Despite her success in SW3, Hayes welcomed the change in scenery but understood her success with the Blues put her in a pressurised position.

“I was happy for my time at Chelsea to come to an end,” Hayes said.

“Pressure comes with the position I am in and certainly comes with the winning history I have. I accept that. 

“But I have enjoyed feeling joyful again.

"I didn’t realise how debilitating grief is and how much both grief and my own personal struggles of the last few years have really sapped me of everything.

"I am so happy to turn a page. Proud of everything I have done at Chelsea but happy to be in this new space.”

