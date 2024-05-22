'Unbeatable' Leverkusen Can Be Beaten, Believes Marten De Roon

Atalanta captain Marten de Roon believes they have what it takes to end Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten season in the Europa League final. (More Football News)
De Roon will not be available for La Dea in Dublin on Wednesday due to injury but has joined up with the squad to offer his support.
Atalanta have had a memorable campaign, reaching their first European final and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
Leverkusen, meanwhile, claimed their first-ever Bundesliga title without losing a single game and are aiming to complete a treble.
Despite coming up against a tough opponent, De Roon is confident that his side will be able to end their 61-year drought without a major trophy.
"Every team is beatable. At the moment, [Leverkusen] seem unbeatable, but maybe we are the ones who can change that," he said in the pre-match press conference.
"We have to believe in our philosophy, play attacking football and try to beat them. You don't win a trophy if you don't beat the best.
"We have had a great campaign, and we fully deserve to be here. Both sides deserve to be playing this final. Let's see who will manage to lift the trophy.
Atalanta narrowly missed out in the Coppa Italia final to Juventus earlier this month, and Gian Piero Gasperini is now preparing to manage his first-ever European final.
The Italian praised Leverkusen but stressed the belief he has in his own team after an impressive campaign.
He said: "We are aware that we are facing a great team. We know that they are undefeated, and we know that they have had an amazing season.
"Our journey, however, was also very good as we beat very strong teams to reach the final, and we also have belief.
"Leverkusen are a complete team; extremely organised. They are versatile, they can defend and recover the ball well.
"The results they have achieved this season are not an accident. Certainly, small details can make the difference in a final. We have to respect them and try to adapt quickly to the opponents we are facing."