UEFA Nations League: France Beat Belgium, Haaland Scores Norway's Winner Against Austria

French players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

French players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani