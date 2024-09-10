Football

UEFA Nations League: France Beat Belgium, Haaland Scores Norway's Winner Against Austria

The latest win helped France make up ground in the top-tier Nations League group after losing to Italy 3-1 in Paris on Friday. Italy beat Israel 2-1 on Monday and leads the four-team group

France-Belgium-football-uefa-nations-league
French players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
info_icon

Even after leaving star forward Kylian Mbappé on the bench, France handed Belgium yet another loss in the Nations League.  (More Football News)

Two of Mbappé's former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé, struck with powerful shots either side of halftime in a 2-0 win in Lyon on Monday.

The latest win helped France make up ground in the top-tier Nations League group after losing to Italy 3-1 in Paris on Friday. Italy beat Israel 2-1 on Monday and leads the four-team group.

Also, Erling Haaland scored a decisive 80th-minute goal in Norway's 2-1 win over Austria and Slovenia star Benjamin Šeško scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan. Haaland and Šeško once were clubmates in Austria at Salzburg.

Mbappé was rested from the start despite France seeking to avoid a third straight loss, two months after a European Championship semifinals exit against eventual title winner Spain.

Didier Deschamps will not change course for Belgium clash. - null
UEFA Nations League: France Coach Didier Deschamps 'Not Changing Course' Despite Italy Defeat

BY Stats Perform

Real Madrid's new star had little preseason preparation after Euro 2024 and played a full game against Italy. He was eased in against Belgium by coach Didier Deschamps, who sent on his captain in the 67th minute to replace Kolo Muani.

France extended its winning run over Belgium to four games in the Mbappé era. Starting in the 2018 World Cup semifinals, Les Bleus also eliminated Belgium in the 2021 Nations League semifinals and in the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Monday's game was 43 years to the day since France lost a competition game against Belgium, in 1981 in Brussels in a World Cup qualifier.

Belgium started with fierce intent and France survived a wave of early attacks in an increasingly testy atmosphere. Belgium forward Loïs Openda was at the heart of most of the action and confrontations.

France led in the 30th when Kolo Muani lashed in a shot from close range after goalkeeper Koen Casteels pushed out a weak bouncing effort from Dembélé.

Dembélé was more purposeful in the 57th, cutting in from the right side of the penalty area to score with a rising left-foot shot. A smiling Mbappé was among the substitutes who went on to celebrate with Dembélé and lifted him to his feet.

Haaland had to wait and wait — after a 2 ½-minute video review check — for his 32nd career goal for Norway in just his 35th international.

At 1-1 in the 80th minute against Austria, the ball returned to Haaland near the penalty spot and the striker held off two defenders before poking in a low shot. The VAR check for a possible offside went on and on before the goal was confirmed.

Craig Bellamy earned his first win in charge of Wales on Monday - null
Nations League: Bellamy Earns Maiden Wales Win In 'Toughest Game Of His Career'

BY Stats Perform

Norway and Slovenia each has four points at the top of their second-tier group ahead of meeting in Oslo on Oct. 10.

Hat trick for Aktürkoglu

Turkey leads its second-tier group from Wales on goal difference with both on four points after wins.

Kerem Aktürkoglu scored a hat trick for Turkey in a 3-1 result over Iceland just days after his move from Galatasaray to Benfica restored his chance to play in the Champions League this season.

Wales scored twice in the first three minutes in Montenegro and hung on for a rain-soaked 2-1 win. The second goal was a dipping shot from 25 metres by Harry Wilson.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Toss Officially Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection At 12:00 PM
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  3. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Highlights: Day 1 Called Off Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  5. Yash Dayal's Fame Cycle: from Schoolgoers' 'Rinku Singh' Taunts In Front of Home To Test Call-Up
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: France Beat Belgium, Haaland Scores Norway's Winner Against Austria
  2. Nations League: Harry Kane To Receive Special Honour For 100th England Appearance Against Finland
  3. Nations League: Bellamy Earns Maiden Wales Win In 'Toughest Game Of His Career'
  4. Germany Boss Julian Nagelsmann Sticks To Winning Nations League Formula Against Netherlands
  5. Ronald Koeman Insists Memphis Depay Has Netherlands Future After Corinthians Move
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  2. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  3. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
  4. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
  5. US Open: Jannik Sinner Celebrates Title Win With A Warm Hug From Friend Seal
Hockey News
  1. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  5. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  2. On The Margins Of The Marginalised, Jharkhand's Tribes Seek A Better Deal
  3. Hindu Nationalists And The Tribal Convert: A Hypocritical Concern?
  4. The ‘Invisible Dalits’: Will The Caste Sub-Categorisation Change Dalit Lives?
  5. Caste Census: To Conquer Or Conserve?|MarginSpeak
Entertainment News
  1. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  2. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  3. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  4. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  5. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Toss Officially Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection At 12:00 PM
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs