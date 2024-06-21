Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Roberto Baggio Hospitalised After Being Attacked At Gunpoint During ITA Vs ESP

At least five armed robbers burst into Baggio's villa near the northern city of Vicenza around 10 pm, according to Italian media reports

X/footitalia1
Roberto Baggio Photo: X/footitalia1
info_icon

Retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home while watching the national team's game against Spain at the European Championship. (More Football News)

At least five armed robbers burst into Baggio's villa near the northern city of Vicenza around 10 pm, according to Italian media reports. One struck Baggio on the head with the butt of a gun when the former soccer player confronted them.

The robbers locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewellery, watches and cash.

Copa America 2024: ARG beat CAN 2-0 in the opening match. - AP
ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Stars As Argentina Begin Title Defence With 2-0 Win Over Canada

BY Associated Press

After the thieves left, Baggio broke down the door and called police. He was taken to the hospital and received stitches for the wound. His family members were not harmed,

Baggio played 56 games for Italy, scoring 27 goals.

Spain won the match, beating Italy 1-0.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  5. 'UGC-NET Paper Leaked On Dark Net': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On Exam Irregularities
Entertainment News
  1. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  2. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  3. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
  4. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore Mark In Its First Week
  5. 'Kota Factory 3' On Netflix Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome's Human Performances Fail To Save This Preachy Show
Sports News
  1. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Retired Azzurri Star Roberto Baggio Hospitalised After Being Attacked At Gunpoint At Home During ITA's Defeat To ESP
  4. ESP Vs ITA, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Fortunate To Only Lose By One, Says Manager Luciano Spalletti
  5. ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni, Emiliano Martinez Hit Out At Atlanta Pitch After Argentina's Win Over Canada
World News
  1. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie And More!
  2. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  3. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  4. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
  5. International Day Of Yoga: Thousands Gather For Yoga Celebration At Times Square
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match