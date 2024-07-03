Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit

Despite topping a tough Group D containing powerhouses France and Netherlands, Austria's dream run at Euro 2024 was cut short in the round of 16. Two defensive lapses from corners proved costly as they fell 2-1 to a determined Turkey side in Leipzig on Tuesday

Ralf Rangnick's Austria were eliminated at Euro 2024 on Tuesday
info_icon

Ralf Rangnick expressed frustration at aspects of Austria's defensive showing but lauded their entertainment factor after the exit at Euro 2024, where other games have been "difficult to stay awake for". (More Football News)

Austria topped Group D ahead of France and the Netherlands but were exposed from two corners in their last-16 defeat against Turkiye, who triumphed 2-1 in Leipzig on Tuesday.

Merih Demiral capitalised just 57 seconds into the encounter after Arda Guler's set-piece caused carnage, before the same combination provided another telling blow in the second half.

Austria have now fallen at the first knockout stage in back-to-back editions of the Euros, though Rangnick was far from displeased with his battling side.

"We didn't have the necessary luck," the Austria manager told reporters. "I believe if the game had gone to extra time we would have had a chance to win, the Turks were fairly exhausted towards the end, but we had a physical advantage."

"We didn't score enough goals, not enough chances and the set pieces, we didn't defend well. For the second goal, we had three players very good at headers, but Demiral still scored, and if you're two goals behind, it's not easy.

"The four games we played were very entertaining, including today's game. Not everything was accurate, we could have played a few passes better.

"Four entertaining games, super intense – I saw games that were difficult to stay awake for, but that is not the case with us."

Austria recorded an expected goals figure of 2.7 against Turkiye, the most by a team that failed to progress from the Euros knockouts since France against Switzerland in the 2020 round of 16 (3.1).

That entertainment cited by Rangnick was clear to see as Austria were thwarted by Mert Gunok's eye-catching stop in the last minute from Christoph Baumgartner's downward header.

"We are very happy, it is difficult to find words right now," Turkiye's goalkeeping hero Gunok said after his country progressed to the last eight of a major tournament for the first time in 16 years.

"It was a great win, I thank everyone who supported us, I thank our supporters, people and citizens who continued to support us and prayed for us.

"We still have a long way to go, if it's God's will we will go to the very end. We believe this. This win took us to the next level in terms of morale and confidence."

Demiral was the hero at the other end, becoming the first defender to score twice in a game at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) since John Stones for England versus Panama at the 2018 World Cup.

"I would like to first say this – how happy is the one who says I am a Turk? We experienced incredible moments thanks to our supporters," centre-back Demiral added.

Vincenzo Montella will hope that the Turkish pair can deliver once more when they meet the Netherlands, who overcame Romania 3-0 on Tuesday, in the last eight in Berlin on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: FIR Filed In Hathras Stampede Case; 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In Pune
  2. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  3. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  4. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
  5. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  3. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marta Eyes Gold As Brazil Select Veteran Striker For Sixth Time
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit
World News
  1. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  2. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  3. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  4. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  5. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed