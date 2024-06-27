Football

Euro 2024 Last 16 Draw: England, Netherlands Avoid Clash - Check Fixtures

Georgia's shock 2-0 win over Portugal has eliminated Hungary and meant that England will face Slovakia in the UEFA European Championship 2024 round of 16, while Netherlands will meet Romania

England and the Netherlands cannot now meet until the semi-finals.
info_icon

England will face Slovakia as the Netherlands take on Romania in the last 16 at Euro 2024 after Hungary were eliminated on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Both the Three Lions and the Oranje had already qualified for the knockout stage following their respective third matches on Tuesday, but the identity of their opponents in the next round was still awaited.

And it had appeared likely two of Europe's heavyweights would meet in the round of 16, with the Netherlands third in their group and potentially paired with Group C winners England.

However, Georgia's shock win against Portugal altered the draw, sending Hungary home at the debutants' expense.

Phil Foden has returned to England to attend to a family matter - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Phil Foden Leaves England Camp Due To Pressing Family Matter

BY Stats Perform

Spain, the only team with a 100 per cent record, will face Georgia, while Portugal play Slovenia.

Instead of the Netherlands, England will meet Slovakia, with Ronald Koeman's men instead set for a clash with Group E winners Romania.

The half of the draw involving England and the Netherlands appears wide open, with a number of heavyweights doing battle in the opposite side.

Euro 2024 last 16 draw in full:

Switzerland v Italy
Germany v Denmark
England v Slovakia
Spain v Georgia
France v Belgium
Portugal v Slovenia
Romania v Netherlands
Austria v Turkiye

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1
  2. IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details
  3. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  4. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  5. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  2. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
  3. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  4. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  5. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Live Score: Can Afghans Tame Unbeaten Proteas?
  2. Euro 2024 Last 16 Draw: England, Netherlands Avoid Clash - Check Fixtures
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Rashid Reprimanded For Breaching Code of Conduct Ahead Of AFG Vs SA Semi-Final
  4. UKR Vs BEL, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Stunned, Disappointed By Fans' Fury
  5. NBA: Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo To Sign Three-Year Contract Extension
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case