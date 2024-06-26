UEFA Euro 2024: Phil Foden Leaves England Camp Due To Pressing Family Matter

Phil Foden has left the England squad to fly back home temporarily due to a pressing family matter, an FA spokesperson confirmed. (More Football News)
The Manchester City star played 89 minutes in the Three Lions' final Group C fixture against Slovenia on Tuesday night.
Foden has started in all three of Gareth Southgate's side's group fixtures, featuring in England's win over Serbia and 1-1 draw with Denmark.
After confirming top spot in Cologne, the Three Lions' last-16 fixture will take place this Sunday at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.