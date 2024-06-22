We are now a full week into Euro 2024, and the tournament continues to serve up plenty of entertainment – sometimes in the places fans least expect. (More Football News)
While there was nothing to separate the Netherlands and France in a dour goalless draw on Friday, Austria put on a show in Group D's other match, eliminating Poland with a 3-1 win.
Earlier on, there were emotional scenes as Ukraine claimed their first major tournament win since Euro 2020, fighting back to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group C.
There was also plenty more happening away from the pitch, and we run through the best of the day's content here, in our social media round-up.
Tears of joy for Ukraine
Ukraine's first game at the tournament fell flat as they were thrashed 3-0 by Romania, and they were staring at an early exit when they went 1-0 down to Slovakia on Friday.
However, second-half goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk turned the game on its head, throwing up the prospect of all four Group E teams entering the final matchday on three points.
It was an understandably emotional occasion for Ukraine and for winning goalscorer Yaremchuk, who was pictured in tears at the full-time whistle.
Heartbreak for Tierney
From ecstasy to agony. Friday began with the news that Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney would miss the remainder of the tournament with the hamstring injury he sustained against Switzerland earlier this week.
Taking to Instagram, Tierney said he was "heartbroken" after it was confirmed he would return to Arsenal for tests.
Scotland will be hoping to give him something to cheer on Sunday, when a victory over Hungary would likely book a last-16 place.
Leipzig turns Oranje
There is nothing quite like the sight of the Netherlands' fans turning a host city orange, and that is precisely what happened ahead of their meeting with France.
Bouncing in tandem at the team's fan zone, these supporters certainly brought the party to Leipzig.
Some might even have regretted leaving for the Red Bull Arena, after sitting through the tournament's first goalless draw.
The masked crusader
After he suffered a broken nose during France's opening game against Austria, Kylian Mbappe's condition has been a hot topic of debate.
On Thursday, he was seen going through his paces in a tricolour protective mask sure to impress French patriots.
However, with UEFA regulations stipulating that any mask he wears competitively must be all one colour, he unveiled a new, sleek look on Friday.
He did not get off the bench against the Netherlands, but France's masked crusader will be itching to return to the field against Poland on matchday three.
Scenes to savour for Austria
A huge contingent of Austrian fans made the short trip to Berlin to witness another highly impressive display from Ralf Rangnick's team on Friday.
This one was capped with three points, too, as second-half goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic handed them a deserved 3-1 win over Poland.
Arnautovic appeared overcome with emotion when he was substituted late on, and he was later seen directing the celebrations as Austria underlined their status as potential dark horses.