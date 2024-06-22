Football

Euro 2024, Day 7 Social Round-Up: Yaremchuk's Tears Of Joy, Mbappe's New Look

There was nothing to separate the Netherlands and France in a dour goalless draw on Friday, and Austria put on a show in Group D's other Euro 2024 match, eliminating Poland with a 3-1 win

Roman Yaremchuk celebrates his winning goal against Slovakia.
info_icon

We are now a full week into Euro 2024, and the tournament continues to serve up plenty of entertainment – sometimes in the places fans least expect. (More Football News)

While there was nothing to separate the Netherlands and France in a dour goalless draw on Friday, Austria put on a show in Group D's other match, eliminating Poland with a 3-1 win.

Earlier on, there were emotional scenes as Ukraine claimed their first major tournament win since Euro 2020, fighting back to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group C.

Antoine Griezmann matched a record set by Lilian Thuram on Friday, but he could not lead France to victory. - null
Euro 2024 Data Dive: Griezmann Matches Thuram But Goals Finally Dry Up

BY Stats Perform

There was also plenty more happening away from the pitch, and we run through the best of the day's content here, in our social media round-up.

Tears of joy for Ukraine 

Ukraine's first game at the tournament fell flat as they were thrashed 3-0 by Romania, and they were staring at an early exit when they went 1-0 down to Slovakia on Friday.

However, second-half goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk turned the game on its head, throwing up the prospect of all four Group E teams entering the final matchday on three points.

It was an understandably emotional occasion for Ukraine and for winning goalscorer Yaremchuk, who was pictured in tears at the full-time whistle. 

Heartbreak for Tierney

From ecstasy to agony. Friday began with the news that Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney would miss the remainder of the tournament with the hamstring injury he sustained against Switzerland earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, Tierney said he was "heartbroken" after it was confirmed he would return to Arsenal for tests.

Scotland will be hoping to give him something to cheer on Sunday, when a victory over Hungary would likely book a last-16 place. 

Leipzig turns Oranje

There is nothing quite like the sight of the Netherlands' fans turning a host city orange, and that is precisely what happened ahead of their meeting with France. 

Bouncing in tandem at the team's fan zone, these supporters certainly brought the party to Leipzig.

Some might even have regretted leaving for the Red Bull Arena, after sitting through the tournament's first goalless draw.

The masked crusader

After he suffered a broken nose during France's opening game against Austria, Kylian Mbappe's condition has been a hot topic of debate.

On Thursday, he was seen going through his paces in a tricolour protective mask sure to impress French patriots.

However, with UEFA regulations stipulating that any mask he wears competitively must be all one colour, he unveiled a new, sleek look on Friday.

He did not get off the bench against the Netherlands, but France's masked crusader will be itching to return to the field against Poland on matchday three.

Scenes to savour for Austria

A huge contingent of Austrian fans made the short trip to Berlin to witness another highly impressive display from Ralf Rangnick's team on Friday.

This one was capped with three points, too, as second-half goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic handed them a deserved 3-1 win over Poland.

Arnautovic appeared overcome with emotion when he was substituted late on, and he was later seen directing the celebrations as Austria underlined their status as potential dark horses. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Anti-Paper Leak Law Enforced; 185 Hospitalised In Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy
  2. India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis, Says Permit Under Review
  3. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Begins State Visit To India, To Meet PM Modi On June 22
  4. Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon
  5. CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates
Entertainment News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  3. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  4. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  5. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Captain Jones Gone; USA In Spot Of Bother
  2. West Indies Vs United States Toss Update, T20 World Cup: USA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Griezmann Matches Thuram But Goals Finally Dry Up
  4. ENG Vs SA, T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Says Powerplay Cost England The Match
  5. United States Vs West Indies, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
World News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic
  3. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  4. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
  5. Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'