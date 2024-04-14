Football

UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Finals Preview: All To Play For In Return Leg

Is this the end of Kylian Mbappe's hopes of finally winning a Champions League title in his last season at PSG? Can Madrid, the record 14-time European champion, lean on its mythical status in this competition to end City's title defence? Will Bayern keep going in Europe in a season when Germany's top club has abjectly surrendered its Bundesliga title? And, can Atletico hold out in front of Dortmund's storied “Yellow Wall” and get back to the semifinals for the first time since 2017? Check out the preview of the UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Finals return leg here