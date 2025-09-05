Oman (4 pts) need a win to reach the final; Turkmenistan (1 pt) must win to stay in contention
Iran qualified for the final; India secured a third-place playoff berth
Oman lead 4–1 in past meetings; last win was a 2-0 victory in June 2023
Turkmenistan take on Oman in their final Group A fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday (September 5). Here's all you need to know about the Turkmenistan vs Oman match today.
This match in the capital city of co-hosts Uzbekistan carries significant weight for both sides, Turkmenistan and Oman, with implications for qualification to the CAFA Nations Cup final and third-place playoff.
Oman enter the contest with four points from two matches, having drawn with Uzbekistan and edged Kyrgyzstan in a late comeback. Turkmenistan, meanwhile, have just one point and must win to have any chance of progressing.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final And Third-Place Qualification Scenario
The qualification scenario is tightly poised. If Oman win, they will reach seven points and qualify for the final unless Uzbekistan defeat Kyrgyzstan by a larger margin. Should both Oman and Uzbekistan win, goal difference will decide who advance to the final and who drop into the third-place playoff.
If Turkmenistan win and Uzbekistan fail to beat Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan could leapfrog into second place depending on goal margins. For Uzbekistan, a win is essential to stay in contention, but they must also hope Oman drop points or post a smaller victory.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: What Happened In Group B?
Group B concluded yesterday with Iran playing out a draw with Tajikistan, but confirming their place in the final. India, making their debut in the tournament, qualified for the third-place playoff after finishing second in Group B.
Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers began their campaign with a win over co-hosts Tajikistan, followed by a heavy defeat to Iran and a goalless draw against Afghanistan. With four points, India edged Tajikistan on head-to-head record, having beaten them in the opening match.
Iran topped the group with seven points, while Afghanistan exited with a single point.
India will now face the second-placed team from Group A in the third-place playoff on September 8, 2025. That opponent will be decided after today’s matches in Tashkent.
Turkmenistan Vs Oman Head-To-Head Record
Historically, Oman hold an edge in head-to-head meetings with Turkmenistan. The 'Gulf Samba' have four of their five encounters, and their most recent clash in June 2023 ended in a two-goal victory for Oman, a CAFA Nations Cup Group A fixture.
Karakum Warriors' lone win was in November 2015, during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualification 2nd round in Ashgabat.
Turkmenistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Turkmenistan Vs Oman , CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?
The Turkmenistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 5 September 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.
Where is the Turkmenistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?
The Turkmenistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Where to watch the Turkmenistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live?
The Turkmenistan Vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. It will also not be televised on any TV channels.