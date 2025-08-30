Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Group A Opener Coming Up In Tashkent

Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Head-To-Head Record
When it comes to past meetings, there’s little to separate the two teams. Since 2010, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have faced each other only twice, each winning once. Their most recent clash was a friendly in October 2016, where Kyrgyzstan edged past Turkmenistan with a 1-0 victory.
Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The Kyrgyzstan vs Turkmenistan, CAFA Nations Cup group A match will not be broadcast on TV in India. It will also not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.
Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday evening for some football action. Kyrgyzstan take on Turkmenistan in the Group A opener and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.