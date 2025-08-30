Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Group A Opener Coming Up In Tashkent

Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: The tournament will be played from August 29 to September 8, 2025. Photo: X/CAFA

Welcome to our live blog coverage of match 1 of CAFA Nations Cup 2025's Group A, between Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday (August 30, 2025). The group also includes Oman and hosts Uzbekistan, while group B comprises India, Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan. The battle for the top spot in the group begins here, as the first-placed side from both groups will face off in the final. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Aug 2025, 05:12:46 pm IST Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Head-To-Head Record When it comes to past meetings, there’s little to separate the two teams. Since 2010, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have faced each other only twice, each winning once. Their most recent clash was a friendly in October 2016, where Kyrgyzstan edged past Turkmenistan with a 1-0 victory.

30 Aug 2025, 04:44:01 pm IST Kyrgyz Republic Vs Turkmenistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The Kyrgyzstan vs Turkmenistan, CAFA Nations Cup group A match will not be broadcast on TV in India. It will also not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.