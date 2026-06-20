Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter At San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Turkey and Paraguay meet in a high-pressure Group D clash at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, with both nations seeking their first points of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Turkey opened their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Australia, while Paraguay were comprehensively beaten 4-1 by the United States. With the Americans already on six points and on the brink of qualification, this encounter could prove decisive in the race for second place. Expect an intense, physical contest as two wounded sides battle to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive in California.

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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
urkish fans gather outside the stadium before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, California, near San Francisco, on Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay players warm up during a training session ahead of the World Cup Group D soccer match against Turkey, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in San Jose, Calif (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
A fan looks on before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay fans cheer for their team before the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay's Isidro Pitta (25) is escorted onto the field before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
A female Turkish supporter cheers for her team before the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Turkish players pose for a team group photo before the start of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay starting eleven pose before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
A general view before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay's Matias Galarza (23) celebrates with Junior Alonso (6) and Andres Cubas (14) after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Fans look on before the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Turkey's Kenan Yildiz (11) shoots during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
A general view of the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill (12) and Isidro Pitta (25) clear the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Turkey's Mert Muldur (18) reacts as he battles for the ball with Paraguay's Isidro Pitta (25) during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Turkey's Mert Muldur, front left, heads a ball next to Paraguay's Junior Alonso during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay and Turkey players react during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill (12) plays the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
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Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter
Turkey's Merih Demiral (3) reacts during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and Paraguay in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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