Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group D Encounter At San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Turkey Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Turkey and Paraguay meet in a high-pressure Group D clash at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, with both nations seeking their first points of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Turkey opened their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Australia, while Paraguay were comprehensively beaten 4-1 by the United States. With the Americans already on six points and on the brink of qualification, this encounter could prove decisive in the race for second place. Expect an intense, physical contest as two wounded sides battle to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive in California.
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