Trent Alexander-Arnold Unveiled At Real Madrid, Calls It ‘Dream Come True’

Trent Alexander-Arnold said it was a "dream come true" to join Real Madrid after being officially unveiled as the club's newest signing on Thursday.
Alexander-Arnold signed for Madrid on June 1 following the expiry of his contract at Liverpool, putting pen to paper on a six-year deal with the Spanish giants.
Madrid agreed to pay a fee, reported to be 10m euros (£8.4m), to allow the defender to complete his move early so he can play in the upcoming Club World Cup.
Alexander-Arnold is one of two Premier League players to complete a move to the 15-time European champions, with Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen also signing.
The 26-year-old arrives in the Spanish capital fresh from helping Liverpool clinch their 20th top flight title, finishing his time on Merseyside with eight major honours under his belt.
He made 354 appearances for the Reds. Indeed, no other defender in Premier League history has provided as many assists in the competition as Alexander-Arnold (64).
Alexander-Arnold recorded 82 goal contributions in the Premier League, trailing only Leighton Baines (85) among defenders.
"Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn't happen every day," Alexander-Arnold said at his first press conference as a Madrid player.
"It's a dream come true. I feel incredibly happy and proud to be here. I can't wait to show all the Madridistas my football and give everything for this badge."
Alexander-Arnold becomes the seventh English player to sign for Madrid, and the first since Jude Bellingham joined from Borussia Dortmund back in 2023.
The England international arrives at a Madrid side who endured a trophyless campaign in 2024-25, in what was Carlo Ancelotti's final season at the helm.
Ancelotti, who is now Brazil's national team head coach, was replaced by Xabi Alonso, who led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic season in 2023-24.
"I'm aware that playing for Real Madrid comes with great responsibility, and I'm ready to give everything for the team and for the Madridistas," Alexander-Arnold added.
"Very very exciting for me. A day that I have been waiting for a long time now. Very excited, very happy, very proud to be here.
"It's a dream to be here, but there is still a lot of hard work to do, and I'm excited to get started straight away. It's an exciting time for me.
"I can't wait to show my game, win many titles, become a champion, grow, and enjoy every moment alongside the best players in the world. Thank you, and Hala Madrid!"
Alexander-Arnold takes the number 12 shirt, previously worn by midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in 2023-24, who now wears number six.
And the full-back could make his debut for Madrid next Wednesday, as Los Blancos kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
They will also face Mexico's Pachuca and RB Salzburg of Austria in Group H, and Alexander-Arnold already has his eyes set on his first piece of silverware with his new team.
"We go straight to America. Our ambition is to go and win that trophy as well," Alexander-Arnold said. "We are looking to...I am looking to have a great start."