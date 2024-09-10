Memphis Depay Seals Corinthians Move After Atletico Madrid Exit

Memphis Depay has signed a two-year contract with Brazilian club Corinthians following his departure from Atletico Madrid. (More Football News)
Depay was left out of the Netherlands' Nations League squad this month due to not having a club, but has now committed his future to Corinthians until December 2026.
The Dutchman made just 23 La Liga appearances for Atletico last season, netting five goals, the fifth-best tally in the squad, and registering one assist.
He originally joined the club in January 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year contract but agreed to part ways with Atletico at the end of last season.
Depay then played in all six of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 matches, scoring against Austria before getting an assist against Turkiye, and Ronald Koeman has assured he will not close the door on the winger's international future like he did after Steven Bergwijn's move to the Saudi Pro League.