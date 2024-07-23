Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has completed a move to Marseille. (More Football News)
Hojbjerg, who made 184 appearances for Spurs, will join the Ligue 1 side initially on loan with the agreement including an obligation to buy for £17million.
The Denmark international made 39 appearances in all competitions during Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge, but only 10 were from the start.
Hojbjerg had entered the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and is Roberto De Zerbi's fifth signing of the transfer window.
The 28-year-old scored 10 times during his four years with Spurs, one of which came against his new employers in the Champions League to secure top spot in Group D back in 2022.
Hojbjerg becomes the seventh player to leave the club, following the departures of Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon.
Postecoglou continues his rebuild ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season, with Spurs registering their interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.