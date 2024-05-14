Football

Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Here is your guide on where to watch this all important game Tottenham Vs Man City in India on TV and online.

Pep Guardiola applauds
info_icon

The Premier League title race is set to go into the final day but on Wednesday it will be decided who among Manchester City and Arsenal will be at the top of the table ahead of the decisive games. (More Football News)

City are looking to enter the final day on the top of the table with a win over Tottenham who they visit on Wednesday.

City are one point behind leaders Arsenal with the Gunners having already played 37 games while the Citizens play their 37th on Wednesday.

Although City has lost its last four Premier League trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it has won its last seven games and hasn't lost in the league since December.

Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring at Fulham on Saturday - null
Fulham Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Pep Guardiola Terms Josko Gvardiol As 'The Best Winger On The Planet'

BY Stats Perform

Pep Guardiola has made it clear for his men that the only option is winning.

“It's obvious. We have just one option: win the game. We travel for that,” he said at a news conference Monday. “The mindset is easy because if we don't win, we don't win the Premier League.”

Arsenal on the other hand would need a big favour from their north London rivals Tottenham. A win or even a draw would help Arsenal stay on top with a better Goal Difference.

Arsenal play their last game against Everton while City take on West Ham on the final day.

Here is your guide on where to watch this all important game in India on TV and online.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. - null
EPL: Spurs Will Not 'Roll Out Red Carpet' For Man City - Postecoglou

BY Stats Perform

Live Streaming details:

Where Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match will be played?

The Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At what time Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match will be played?

The Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match will be played May 15 on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match online?

Live streaming of the Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match will be available on the Hotstar + Disney app and website.

Where to watch Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match on TV?

Live streaming of the Tottenham Vs Man City, English Premier League match will be available on the Star Network channels.

