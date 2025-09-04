South Zone Vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy 1st Semi-Final Toss Update: SZ Opt To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Duleep Trophy 2025, Semi-Final 1 Latest Update: Mohammed Azharudden’s South Zone are taking on Ankit Kumar’s North Zone in the first semi-final of Duleep Trophy. Check toss update, playing XIs, and more…

South Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final
File photo of South Zone captain Mohammed Azharuddeen. | Photo: Instagram/azhar_junior_14
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Zone won the toss and chose to bat first against North Zone

  • Match held at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru

  • The semi-final began after a short delay due to damp pitches

South Zone won the toss and elected to bat first in semi-final 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru, on Thursday (September 4).

The South Zone vs North Zone match began after a short delay due to damp patches near the bowlers' run-up, according to reports. Both teams have named balanced playing XIs, featuring a mix of experienced domestic performers and emerging talent.

South Zone Vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy Playing XIs

South Zone Playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Mohit Kale, Ricky Bhui, Salman Nizar, Tanay Thyagarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, Vasuki Koushik.

North Zone Playing XI: Ankit Kumar (c), Shubham Khajuria, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Anshul Kamboj.

The second Duleep Trophy semi-final between West Zone and Central Zone at BCCI Ground B started on schedule. West Zone captain Shardul Thakur won the toss and opted to bat first.

India's domestic season opener has grabbed the spotlight, and rightly so, with the Duleep Trophy semi-finals bringing star players like Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, and many more. Yet, the tournament lacks several marquee names, as many top-tier players have already been drafted into India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

