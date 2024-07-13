Super Lig: Lazio Veteran Ciro Immobile Signs For Besiktas

Ciro Immobile has ended an eight-year stay with Lazio after signing for Besiktas. (More Football News)
The Italy striker's exit was confirmed on Saturday, with Immobile leaving Lazio as the club's all-time leading scorer with 207 goals.
Reports in Italy suggest that Lazio are set to receive a fee worth up to €3million, while the 34-year-old has signed a two-year contract in Turkiye.
"An agreement has been reached with the player and his club regarding the transfer of professional football player Ciro Immobile," the Turkish giants said in a short statement.
"An agreement has been reached with the player for two seasons, starting from the 2024-25 season, and the player will be paid a guaranteed net fee of €6,000,000 for each season."
Addressing Lazio's supporters in a video posted on their official website, Immobile said: "I think the moment has come to not say goodbye, but see you again. This will always remain my home.
"I will cheer you on. I am a Lazio fan. I send hugs and hope to see you soon. An exceptional journey, but like all beautiful stories, there's a beginning and an end.
"The fans have been fantastic, they've given me everything."