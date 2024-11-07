Football

St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 10 Clash

Vincent Kompany’s men enter the fixture on the back of their four-match winning streak in all competitions, and would be gunning for more when they meet St. Pauli in Hamburg on Saturday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
DFB-Pokal German football cup Ulm vs Bayern Munich_6
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Thomas Müller celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
info_icon

St. Pauli will host table-toppers Bayern Munich in matchday 10 of the ongoing Bundesliga 2024-25 season at the Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg on Saturday, November 9. (More Football News)

The hosts come into the contest after their 0-2 victory over Hoffenheim away from home, and will be looking to cause an upset in front of their fans against the free-scoring Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany’s men enter the fixture on the back of their four-match winning streak in all competitions, and would be gunning for more when they meet St. Pauli in Hamburg on Saturday.

St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-Ups

St. Pauli: Nikola Vasilj, Hauke Wahl, Eric Smith, Karol Mets, Manolis Saliakis, Jackson Irvine (c), Carlo Boukhalfa, Lars Ritzka, Oladapo Afolayan, Morgan Guilavogui, Johannes Eggestein

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Min-jae Kim, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Joao Palhinha, Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman

St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details

When is the St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024/25 match?

St Pauli will face off against Bayern Munich on Saturday, November 9, at the Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, and the game is scheduled to get underway at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024/25 match?

Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India.

The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ T20I On TV And Online
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group D Day 2: Chandigarh Claim First-Innings Lead Against Delhi
  3. ICC Pitch Ratings: Chennai Deemed 'Very Good', Kanpur Outfield 'Unsatisfactory'
  4. Virat Kohli Announces Association With New Management Firm Sporting Beyond
  5. Women's Premier League 2025: Full List Of Players Retained, Released By All Franchises
Football News
  1. Women's Nations League: England Handed World Cup Final Reunion With Spain
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Germany Names Stefan Ortega In Surprise Maiden Call-Up – Check Full Squad
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harwood-Bellis, Lewis Hall Earn England Call-Ups – Check Full Squad
  4. Kerala Blasters 1-2 Hyderabad FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Alba Andrie Nets Brace As Nawabs Beat Tuskers
  5. St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 10 Clash
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
  2. Ban On Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Overturned By Delhi High Court
  3. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  4. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  5. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival