St. Pauli will host table-toppers Bayern Munich in matchday 10 of the ongoing Bundesliga 2024-25 season at the Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg on Saturday, November 9. (More Football News)
The hosts come into the contest after their 0-2 victory over Hoffenheim away from home, and will be looking to cause an upset in front of their fans against the free-scoring Bayern Munich.
Vincent Kompany’s men enter the fixture on the back of their four-match winning streak in all competitions, and would be gunning for more when they meet St. Pauli in Hamburg on Saturday.
St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-Ups
St. Pauli: Nikola Vasilj, Hauke Wahl, Eric Smith, Karol Mets, Manolis Saliakis, Jackson Irvine (c), Carlo Boukhalfa, Lars Ritzka, Oladapo Afolayan, Morgan Guilavogui, Johannes Eggestein
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Min-jae Kim, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Joao Palhinha, Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman
St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details
When is the St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024/25 match?
St Pauli will face off against Bayern Munich on Saturday, November 9, at the Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, and the game is scheduled to get underway at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024/25 match?
Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India.
The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.