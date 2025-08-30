Hamburg 0-2 St. Pauli, Bundesliga: Derby Day Win Over 10-Man Opponents Sees Kiezkicker Go Top Of The Table

St. Pauli claimed top Bundesliga 2025-26 spot after defeating Hamburg 2-0 in derby, propelled by goals from Adam Dzwigala and Andreas Hountondji

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hamburg vs St Pauli Bundesliga 2025-26 Andreas Hountondji
Andreas Hountondji celebrates scoring St. Pauli's second goal as they defeat Hamburg.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • St. Pauli topped Bundesliga 2025-26 standings with derby win over Hamburg

  • Adam Dzwigala and Andreas Hountondji scored for St. Pauli

  • This match marked Hamburg's first home game back in Bundesliga

St. Pauli surged to the top of the early Bundesliga standings after a 2-0 away win at Hamburg in the first derby match between the two sides in Germany's top division since 2011.

After a late fightback to earn a 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund on the opening day, Alexander Blessin's side overcame Hamburg, who saw Giorgi Gocholeishvili sent off. 

St. Pauli broke the deadlock in the 19th minute through Adam Dzwigala, who finished inside the penalty area after rounding off a quick short-corner routine. 

Hamburg struggled to create any chances of note in the opening 45 minutes and failed to muster a shot on target, but they came within inches of an equaliser after the break. 

Ransford Konigsdorffer had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review, with St. Pauli taking advantage of that reprieve on the hour thanks to Andreas Hountondji. 

Hountondji rounded Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes before finding the back of the net from a tight angle, with the hosts' luck going from bad to worse late on. 

Gocholeishvili received his marching orders 13 minutes from time for a second bookable offence, leaving Hamburg in 11th after taking just one point from their first two matches. 

Related Content
Related Content
info_icon

Data Debrief: St. Pauli ruin Hamburg's homecoming 

St. Pauli were the stronger side going forward with 17 shots to their opponent's five, while they also generated an expected goals (xG) total of 1.43 to Hamburg's 0.48.

This was Hamburg's first home game back in the Bundesliga since their relegation in 2018, marking the end of a seven-year absence, but it was not to be on the day. 

Hountondji made it two goals from two league games after netting last week against Dortmund, and he also had the joint-most touches in the opposition box against Hamburg with five in total.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

  2. Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

  3. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  4. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  5. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  2. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

  3. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  4. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Injury Scare To Reach Fourth Round

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  3. A Textbook Case Of Election Omission

  4. Day In Pics: August 29, 2025

  5. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  5. US Senator Targets India, China, Brazil, Says Their Russian Oil Purchases Killed Civilians

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit