Ryder Cup: Team Europe Leads USA By Three Points On Day 1

Team Europe raced to a three-point lead after a thrilling opening day in the Ryder Cup 2025. Europeans lead 5½ - 2½ Team USA going into the second day with a sizeable advantage. Last five teams who have taken an opening day lead have also gone on to win the cup. Team USA captain Keegan Bradley, though, remains confident of a turnaround.