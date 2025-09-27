Europe's Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka celebrates after their win against United States' Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun on the 16th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Europe's Shane Lowry celebrates after a birdie by Rory McIlroy on the 17th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y.
United States captain Keegan Bradley, middle, stands with Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin on the 12th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y.
President Donald Trump greets United States team captain Keegan Bradley on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Europe's Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after a birdie on the 16th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Friday in Farmingdale, N.Y.
United States' Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 11th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Friday in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Europe captain Luke Donald hugs Tommy Fleetwood on the 11th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Europe's Justin Rose reacts on the 12th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y.
United States' Justin Thomas and Cameron Young celebrates after their match ends on the 13th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y.