Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

Carlos Alcaraz had to take a medical timeout for an injury issue on his left foot, but still managed to overcome Sebastian Baez in straight games in Japan Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025
Carlos Alcaraz receives treatment on his left foot.
  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Sebastian Baez in Japan Open 6-4 6-2

  • He faced an injury scare and rain delay during the match

  • Next, he will play Alejandro Tabilo or Zizou Bergs

Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury scare and a rain delay to beat Sebastian Baez on his first outing at the Japan Open in Tokyo, reaching the second round.

Playing his first ATP Tour-level match back at number one in the world rankings following his US Open final victory over Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz got an immediate break to put Baez on the back foot in the opening set.

However, the Argentine recovered that break in game four, after which Alcaraz took a medical timeout.

The six-time major champion pulled up mid-point and clutched his Achilles, before hobbling into the centre of the court and dropping to the ground.

Alcaraz's left foot was heavily taped and he was able to play on, though a rain delay caused further frustration after he had built a 5-4 first-set advantage.

Organisers opted against closing the roof, but when play resumed 30 minutes later, Alcaraz won six of the next seven games to tee up a 6-4 6-2 success.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz – who will face Alejandro Tabilo or Zizou Bergs next – said: "I was scared. I'm not going to lie. I felt my ankle and didn't feel great. 

"I'm just happy to be able to play after that. I will try to be ready for the next match. It was unlucky. In the first five minutes I thought I wouldn't continue."

Data Debrief: Alcaraz in a league of his own

Though Alcaraz's latest victory was not without its obstacles, he now holds a 90% win rate at ATP Tour-level events in 2025 (63 wins, seven defeats).

That puts him ahead of great rival Sinner, at 88.1%, and no other player has more than an 80% win ratio (Jack Draper is third at 76.9%).

