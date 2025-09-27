Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (September 28, 2025 - October 4, 2025): This weekly horoscope provides guidance for all zodiac signs. It highlights key aspects of health, career, finances, relationships, and education, helping you navigate the week ahead. Each sign receives specific advice on managing challenges, making investments, improving personal and professional life, and maintaining well-being, along with their lucky color and number.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
You will realise that you may enjoy every element of your life if you are in good health, given that Rahu will be sitting in the eleventh house of your moon sign in this particular case. During this period, the majority of the people who fall under this zodiac sign will attempt to alter their poor behaviours by adhering to this. It will be simple for you to collect money this week. This is because you can recoup the old loans that were handed out to individuals during this period, or it is also possible that you will be able to make some money that you can then use to invest in a new project that you are working on. This week, it will be particularly beneficial for you to spend time with the youngest members of your family. This is because you will experience a feeling of being completely rejuvenated when you spend time with them, and you will also have the opportunity to learn about a variety of circumstances that are connected to their lives at the same time.
This will also be a good opportunity for you to successfully assist them in extricating themselves from any difficulties they could be experiencing, which will result in an increase in the amount of respect they have for you within the family. This week is an excellent time to begin any new endeavour or make an investment anywhere, as the planet Jupiter will be present in the third house of your moon sign, which will provide you with the optimal conditions for success. If you make an investment or start a new job during a moment like this, you will most likely reap substantial rewards as a result. At this point in time, those students who are certain of what they want to achieve in their lives will need to devote more attention to the job that they are doing. This is because you will have to put in the most effort during this period to prevent your ego from taking control of you. In addition to this, performing at a higher level in your classes will allow you to get praise from your teachers and parents.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, you will have to keep your emotions in check, especially your wrath, while you are at work, because Rahu Dev will be located in the tenth house of your Moon sign. You should be prepared for the possibility that one of your coworkers might take advantage of you, which could even lead to an argument between the two of you. As a consequence of this, not only will your reputation be harmed, but you may also end up using harsh words with them as a result of your failure to manage your emotions. This week, you will receive financial rewards from a variety of sources as a result of Shani Dev's presence in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. You may also choose to take advantage of this opportunity and invest the money in an investment. However, throughout this time, yogas are being established that will ensure that any investment you make will be successful in the long run, provided that you consider the long term.
During the course of this week, numerous events of such nature will come to your attention. In these situations, your family and friends will be seen standing with you like a pillar. This period of time will be beneficial in providing you with the support of your friends and family whenever you find yourself in need. This week will be a time of advancement in your professional life, but you are encouraged to take great care to ensure that you have a complete understanding of any work that you undertake during this time. Aside from this, if you need to communicate with senior officials and seniors, you should do so yourself rather than using a third party. You will only be able to perform to the best of your abilities if you do so. There is no better therapy for the mind than meditation, which has the potential to dramatically improve your capacity for logical reasoning. Additionally, since you have the time this week, you should meditate every morning and evening.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, your health will be slightly worse than usual because Rahu will be in the ninth house of your moon sign. Therefore, it is important that you pay close attention to what you consume and that you stay away from food that is too spicy as much as possible. You should also make use of yoga and exercise in your daily routine to help you stay healthy. Jupiter will be present in the ascendant/first house of your zodiac sign this week, which will result in you receiving a substantial amount of money. This will be since a few of the significant plans that you have made will be put into action during this time. This will assist you in conserving your money, and you will be able to set aside some of your funds as a bank balance for your future financial needs. This week, one of your close friends or relatives may decide to discontinue their relationship with you because of the way you have been acting. It will have a direct impact on family life.
If you find yourself in such a scenario and you do not wish for this to occur, you should make an effort to be more accommodating in your behaviour and avoid becoming involved in any sort of conflict with other people. This week, your application for a loan or line of credit to expand your firm may be approved if you are currently engaged in business with partners and you have previously submitted an application for a loan or line of credit. Following that, you will soon have the ability to get a loan and invest money in business ventures. This will provide you with excellent rewards in the years to come. You will have a lot of chances this week to further your education. However, for those pupils of this zodiac sign who place a higher value on their enjoyment than on their education, it will be absolutely impossible for them to take advantage of all those options. You will be compelled to improve yourself promptly when faced with this type of situation; if you fail to do so, you may be forced to endure the repercussions in the future.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, your health will be in much better shape than it has been in the past since Saturn will be located in the ninth house of your moon sign, which is a position that will make your health appear to be in much better condition than it has been up until now. Nevertheless, you will continue to be bothered by a few seasonal issues. As a result, if you participate in activities that are stimulating and provide you with a sense of relaxation, you will be able to successfully avoid these minor problems to a large extent. The luxuries and comforts that you enjoy in life may be enhanced this week, and you will also be perceived as being enthusiastic about satisfying these needs. Nevertheless, you will be required to use your extra savings throughout this period of time, which could result in some financial difficulties occurring at some point in the middle. You will need to maintain a realistic perspective this week.
In this situation, if you find yourself in some sort of difficulty, then when other people offer their assistance, you must refrain from anticipating that they will be able to do any kind of miracle for you. You need to be aware of the fact that other people are standing by you, and that you are not in difficulty as a result of them. In addition to this, you will be required to exert less effort than you often do this week because this is the period of time in which you will see the most favourable outcomes of the hard work you have put in. This will also result in an improvement in your current circumstances. The pupils will experience a variety of outcomes this week. You will have a great deal of success by the end of this week. During this period, you will be able to achieve success in both your education and further education endeavours. You will simply be required to maintain your attention on your education during this period of time, which will help to avoid any confusion that you might experience.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Shani will be located in the eighth house of your Moon sign, and while this is the case, you are always perceived as doing everything in your power to satisfy your own desires for comfort. This week, this mindset of yours is likely to have a detrimental effect on your health. This is because throughout this period of time, your unpredictable actions may not only give rise to health concerns, but they may also make your personal life miserable. This week, you will see a spike in the amount of money that you spend, but there are things you can do to try to keep your spending under control. One option is to seek assistance from your family members or spouse. This is because the planet Ketu will be in your Moon sign's first house, which will cause your expenses to rise. It would be more advantageous to collaborate with them to establish a suitable financial strategy before making any expenditures. Keep in mind that any money that you are spending should be used just for the purpose of buying essential items.
If you are considering throwing a party, then you should make sure to include your closest friends. Since there will be a large number of people who will encourage you this week, you will find that it will be very easy to catch the attention of your family members without having to do anything out of the ordinary. When it comes to accomplishing every objective and goal in the workplace, any employee at the company has the potential to throw up roadblocks in every strategy and plan that you have previously developed. As a result of this, you will be required to deal with a great deal of difficulty; thus, you must remain vigilant about what is going on around you and keep your eyes peeled. Your love life will be the primary cause of the confusion that you feel this week over your schooling. When you are in a position like this, you should keep in mind that love can be a part of your complete life, and you should make an effort to understand that you must spend this week focusing on your education while attempting to keep the perfect balance between your romantic life and your academic life.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Pregnant ladies will need to be particularly careful to take good care of their health this week because Rahu will be positioned in the fifth house of their moon sign. If you do not take the proper precautions, you may have to deal with a great number of difficulties as a result of any type of infection. Your financial situation will become more stable as a result of this era. During this time, you will not only profit from any past investment that you have made, but you will also have the opportunity to pay back any loans that you have taken out if you have done so. Even so, you will need to put in additional effort from the start in order to earn more money, while also avoiding becoming complacent about money. For some individuals, this week will be a time of celebration and excitement as a new member of the family is expected to make their arrival.
This is due to the fact that Jupiter is present in the tenth house of your moon sign. As a result, you will have the opportunity to sit down and enjoy quality time with your entire family after a lengthy period of time has passed, and you will also have the chance to prepare new meals in the comfort of your own home. You are going to experience the same thing this week: it is not essential for situations to always turn out in our favour. During the time when all of your methods and ideas will appear to be of no use at all. You won't be able to keep yourself focused either. Each and every student will be required to progress in accordance with a predetermined strategy and to create a comprehensive list of all the resources they will need in order to reach their objectives throughout this week. The only way for you to prevent a significant amount of your time and energy from being squandered is by doing this. This will assist you in receiving positive news and achieving success in your future performances.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Pregnant women will need to take particular precautions to ensure that their health is not compromised this week. If you do not, you can be forced to deal with a significant number of issues as a result of some form of illness. This week, you will be able to successfully conserve money regardless of the efforts you make because Jupiter is located in the ninth house of your moon sign. Although you may feel a bit restless as a result of this, you will also need to acknowledge that unfavourable conditions are not permanent. This week, you should make it your primary objective to pay close attention to the requirements of your family members rather than focusing on your own personal comforts.
This is the only way that you will gain knowledge of the numerous scenarios that are currently unfolding within the family, events that you were previously oblivious to until this point in time. You will need to exercise greater caution when making judgments in your professional sector this week because this period will be beneficial to your career. However, you might experience some emotional distress as a result of seeing everything going so smoothly. Because of the personal issues that are troubling the majority of the students, they will be unable to concentrate on their academics this week. This will have a detrimental effect on their education. When you find yourself in such a scenario, it is important to remain calm in any circumstance and to enlist the assistance of yoga and meditation.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
During this time, the planet Ketu is going to be located in the tenth house of your moon sign. Because of this, the people who are native to this sign and who have already passed the age of fifty will be able to find some relief from the issues that they previously had with their digestive system and nervous system. This relief will only be temporary, however, and will only last for a short amount of time. This is due to the fact that these issues can be resolved by them if they are able to develop a beneficial habit for themselves. Guru Dev will be in the eighth house of your zodiac this week, and you will be presented with a large number of new and appealing financial prospects. However, you must always remember that you should sit comfortably, take your time, and carefully consider each investment that is approaching you. You should only invest your money when you have conducted a complete examination of those plans. This will be beneficial in terms of protecting yourself from a wide range of potential hazards.
You will receive greater assistance from your older siblings this week than you anticipate. Because of this, you will also be effective in escaping from any significant crisis that you encounter. Nevertheless, it is recommended that you explain to them any issues that you are experiencing without delay to do. This week, your wish to travel to a foreign country will come true if you have been eager to do so. This is due to the fact that there is a possibility that you will be required to go to another country for business-related purposes. This will provide you with the opportunity to make significant income and guarantee the continuation of your career path. Therefore, continue to make an effort in this direction without any reluctance. This week, you can find yourself in a situation where you have to deal with a few issues that are related to the sphere of education. In this situation, which is occurring within this time period, you will be required to proceed with the greatest amount of patience possible. Since there is a possibility that you may receive a worse score on any exam this week than you had anticipated, it is likely that you will exhibit signs of irritation in your disposition and that you will argue with your classmates, even over insignificant matters. As a result, maintaining a calm demeanour in every scenario and awaiting the opportune moment will be more beneficial for you throughout this time period.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, Ketu Dev will be positioned in the ninth house of your moon sign, which could make it difficult for you to maintain your good disposition if you get into an argument with someone. Therefore, if you want to improve your mood, you should attend a social event. This will allow you to meet many people who are influential in society and benefit from their experiences. Additionally, the fact that Shani is present in the third house of your moon sign will be beneficial in that it will assist you in making the correct decisions in many situations throughout your life. You have the potential to make more money this week if you work intelligently. However, you will need to develop a plan that is appropriate for this purpose and then act in accordance with that strategy. In many instances, you place a greater emphasis on the desires of other people when you are making your arrangements.
On the other hand, if you do so this week, you might have to deal with a great deal of difficulty. Therefore, do not allow members of your family to make decisions for you regarding which tasks you should complete and which you should avoid this week. You will be able to maintain your own happiness only once you have accomplished that. You may receive approval for your application this week if you operate your business in partnership with someone else, and you previously submitted a request for a loan or a loan to grow your firm. Following that, you will soon have the ability to get a loan and invest money in business ventures. This will provide you with excellent rewards in the years to come. This week will be an exceptionally opportune time for you if you are studying for competitive examinations. Despite this, you will have to put in more effort than you have in the past during this period, since it is only through this that you will be able to achieve positive outcomes. In this particular circumstance, you should make the most of this opportunity and do your best to comprehend the subject matter.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Your impatience is understandable given the amount of errand running you'll have to do this week. As a result of this, your personality will be perceived as aggressive, and you will discover that you are absolutely unsuccessful in having conversations with people when you speak to them directly. This week, you should refrain from spending too much money and any sort of sly financial strategies because Guru Dev is located in the sixth house of your moon sign. Not doing so could result in you experiencing a significant monetary loss. You can also seek guidance from the older members of the household or your father, or someone who is like a father to you, for this purpose, especially when it comes to money matters. This week, a member of your family will be smoking, which is a negative habit that they have, and it will upset you.
This may cause you to have a significant argument or disagreement with them. In a circumstance such as this, you should not get carried away with excitement; instead, you should attempt to comprehend them properly. You can experience difficulties in making progress with your career this week while maintaining precision. However, because you regard yourself to be the best, you will prevent yourself from accepting assistance from other people throughout this period of time. As a consequence of this, you may have to deal with failure in the future. In order to maintain their health, pupils must have a well-balanced diet during the course of this week. There is a chance that the rate at which you obtain your education may be slowed down as a result of ill health. You will be confronted with many issues in this circumstance as a result of; therefore, you must take good care of your health from the very beginning.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
During the course of this entire week, the senior citizens who are born under this zodiac sign ought to take extra precautions to safeguard their health. To do this, you should go to the park in the morning and evening, stroll for approximately thirty minutes, and avoid going to regions that are dusty as much as possible. This week, you should anticipate that there will be a slight increase in your expenditures in your financial life as a result of the presence of the planet Rahu in the first house of your zodiac sign. However, there is some good news, as Jupiter will be present in the fifth house of your moon sign, which will result in a significant increase in your income during this time. This will assist you in achieving the appropriate balance in your financial life. The advent of a new guest in the family will be a cause for celebration and rejoicing for certain individuals.
As a result, you will have the opportunity to sit down and enjoy quality time with your entire family after a lengthy period of time has passed, and you will also have the chance to prepare new meals in the comfort of your own home. This entire week, the presence of a large number of planets in your zodiac sign will be beneficial to those who are employed in professional fields. In addition to this, this time period will also provide an excellent opportunity for people who are considering beginning a new business that is separate from their primary occupation or service. It is possible that a significant number of students may spend the majority of their holiday time this week attempting to fix items in their homes. This situation could cause these students to experience negative emotions. particularly when the item in question is not even functioning in the way that it should.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Jupiter is going to be positioned in the fourth house of your moon sign. If this situation occurs, the individuals who were careless about addressing issues such as indigestion, pain in the joints, and headaches in the week before this one will now comprehend how significant it is to live a healthy lifestyle and will go to every lengths to make improvements in that area this week. People in your vicinity will be pleased with you when they see that you are making an effort, and they may even encourage you. As a result of Rahu being positioned in your twelfth house, this week will not be very advantageous for you. Therefore, you should pay attention to your finances and refrain from spending beyond what is necessary. On the other hand, you could have to experience the feeling of embarrassment in the presence of other members of your family because of the financial limitations that you are facing.
There is a possibility that the household income may rise in the coming week as a result of a member of the family obtaining employment. When it comes to the house, the process of renovation or the decision that was stuck since earlier might be thought of as having been accomplished. At this moment, you must give your full attention to your priorities and tasks. This is because your creative thinking and work capacity will increase throughout this period. Whenever you find yourself in such a circumstance, make sure you take full advantage of it and use every opportunity to figure out what you want to do for a living. This week, you could have to deal with a few obstacles when it comes to obtaining the assistance you require from your instructors. As a result of this, you can also encounter problems when it comes to comprehending a number of the things that you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12