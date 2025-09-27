Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

You will receive greater assistance from your older siblings this week than you anticipate. Because of this, you will also be effective in escaping from any significant crisis that you encounter. Nevertheless, it is recommended that you explain to them any issues that you are experiencing without delay to do. This week, your wish to travel to a foreign country will come true if you have been eager to do so. This is due to the fact that there is a possibility that you will be required to go to another country for business-related purposes. This will provide you with the opportunity to make significant income and guarantee the continuation of your career path. Therefore, continue to make an effort in this direction without any reluctance. This week, you can find yourself in a situation where you have to deal with a few issues that are related to the sphere of education. In this situation, which is occurring within this time period, you will be required to proceed with the greatest amount of patience possible. Since there is a possibility that you may receive a worse score on any exam this week than you had anticipated, it is likely that you will exhibit signs of irritation in your disposition and that you will argue with your classmates, even over insignificant matters. As a result, maintaining a calm demeanour in every scenario and awaiting the opportune moment will be more beneficial for you throughout this time period.