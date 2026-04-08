Sporting 0-1 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Havertz, Raya Star In Gunners' Fighting 1st Leg Win

Kai Havertz scored a stoppage-time winner to help an embattled Arsenal beat Sporting CP 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. In a cagey Lisbon affair, both teams hit the woodwork while Martin Zubimendi's goal was ruled out as former Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres was offside in the build-up. The Gunners eventually found the winner in the 91st minute, thanks to Havertz's left-footed finish from a through ball by fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli. The real hero of the game, however, was David Raya. The goalkeeper made at least four superb saves. Mikel Arteta's team, which suffered cup blows, host Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday before the UCL return leg midweek. Meanwhile, Sporting will be on the road for a league fixture at Estrela da Amadora.

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Champions League: Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta hugs with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli after the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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Champions League: Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Sporting's Geny Catamo, right, challenges Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Champions League: Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres takes a shot during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Silva makes a save during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, right, challenges Sporting's Geny Catamo during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Silva soars through the air as the ball hits the upper bar during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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Champions League Soccer Match: Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo, left, challenges Arsenal's Ben White during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Arsenal's William Saliba, left, challenges Sporting's Luis Suarez during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
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