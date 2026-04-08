Sporting 0-1 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Havertz, Raya Star In Gunners' Fighting 1st Leg Win
Kai Havertz scored a stoppage-time winner to help an embattled Arsenal beat Sporting CP 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final at Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. In a cagey Lisbon affair, both teams hit the woodwork while Martin Zubimendi's goal was ruled out as former Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres was offside in the build-up. The Gunners eventually found the winner in the 91st minute, thanks to Havertz's left-footed finish from a through ball by fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli. The real hero of the game, however, was David Raya. The goalkeeper made at least four superb saves. Mikel Arteta's team, which suffered cup blows, host Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday before the UCL return leg midweek. Meanwhile, Sporting will be on the road for a league fixture at Estrela da Amadora.
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