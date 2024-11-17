Football

Spain Vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Spain will host Switzerland in matchday 6 fixture of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the ESP Vs SWI football match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Spains Martin Zubimendi, front, and Denmarks Christian Eriksen. AP Photo
Spain's Martin Zubimendi, front, and Denmark's Christian Eriksen in action during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Spain at Parken in Copenhagen. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
info_icon

Spain will conclude their Group 4 campaign in League A of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday night. As the reigning champions, they will host Switzerland, who have already been relegated to League B. (More Football News)

La Roja have already secured the top position in the group, ensuring their place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Switzerland's disappointing performance has left them in fourth place with only two points.

Although Spain wasn't at their best against Denmark, they delivered a professional performance, winning 2-1 in Copenhagen thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Ayoze Perez.

This victory allowed Luis de la Fuente's side to accumulate 13 points from five matches in Group 4 of League A, placing them six points ahead of second-placed Denmark with just one game remaining. Nevertheless, Spain aim to finish the group stage on a positive note against Switzerland.

Throughout their five matches in this group, Spain has scored 10 goals and conceded only twice, winning their last four games after initially drawing with Serbia in their opening match in September.

La Roja is also the reigning Nations League champion, having defeated Croatia in the final of the 2022-23 tournament. Additionally, they are the European champions, having triumphed over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Lamine Yamal is out injured - null
Injured Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad

BY Stats Perform

Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday (1:15 am), November 19.

Where is the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The live telecast of the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The live-streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Young, Chapman Rebuilding NZ Innings After Shaky Start
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn McGrath Wants Australia To Target 'Emotional' Virat Kohli
  4. West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I: Hope-Lewis Power WI Past 219-Run Target In Gros Islet Runfest
  5. IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test
Football News
  1. Spain Vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Netherlands 4-0 Hungary, Nations League: Van Dijk Hails Visitors For Playing On After Coach Collapse
  3. Poland Vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly Preview: Blue Tigers Hopeful Of First Win Of The Year
  5. Nations League: Netherlands Blank Hungary 4-0 To Storm Into Quarter-Finals
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule & Rafael Nadal's Farewell Match - Everything You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Defending Champs Targeting Fifth Straight Win
  2. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Jinzhuang Scores Brace To Give CHN Victory
  3. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike
  4. MAS 2-0 THA, Women's ACT 2024: Malaysia Beat Thailand To Keep Semifinals Hope Alive
  5. China Vs Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Hindu Groups Clash Over Temple In Shimla, Seven Injured
  2. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
  3. Vikas Yadav Exempted From Appearing In Court For Pannun Case After He Claims 'Threat To Life'
  4. PM Modi In Nigeria: Welcomed With 'Key' Of Abuja; To Receive Grand Commander Of The Order Of Niger
  5. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Resigns, Quits AAP
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Pakistan's VPN Controversy: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Debate
  2. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
  3. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Russia Goes Deeper Into Kyiv As Conflict Escalates
  4. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws