Spain will conclude their Group 4 campaign in League A of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday night. As the reigning champions, they will host Switzerland, who have already been relegated to League B. (More Football News)
La Roja have already secured the top position in the group, ensuring their place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Switzerland's disappointing performance has left them in fourth place with only two points.
Although Spain wasn't at their best against Denmark, they delivered a professional performance, winning 2-1 in Copenhagen thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Ayoze Perez.
This victory allowed Luis de la Fuente's side to accumulate 13 points from five matches in Group 4 of League A, placing them six points ahead of second-placed Denmark with just one game remaining. Nevertheless, Spain aim to finish the group stage on a positive note against Switzerland.
Throughout their five matches in this group, Spain has scored 10 goals and conceded only twice, winning their last four games after initially drawing with Serbia in their opening match in September.
La Roja is also the reigning Nations League champion, having defeated Croatia in the final of the 2022-23 tournament. Additionally, they are the European champions, having triumphed over England in the Euro 2024 final.
Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday (1:15 am), November 19.
Where is the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.
The live-streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.