Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Gibbs-white Spoils Saints' St. Mary's Return

Morgan Gibbs-White netted Nottingham Forest's winner against Southampton
Morgan Gibbs-White spoilt Southampton’s Premier League homecoming as his first goal of the season earned Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win at St. Mary’s. (More Football News)

Forest’s attacking prowess was rewarded in the 70th minute as Gibbs-White was the quickest to react inside the penalty area to finish beyond Alex McCarthy.

It was the least the visitors deserved on the South Coast, having dominated proceedings from the first whistle, registering 12 shots on target without reward in the first half.

Russell Martin’s side rarely offered a threat in the final third, with Kyle Walker-Peters going closest early after the break.

Having let their lead slip against Bournemouth late last time out, Forest were able to hold on to move up to fourth in the early-season standings, with the Saints down in 16th.

Data Debrief: Gibbs-White Forest's main man

Having played a huge part in their Premier League survival last season, Gibbs-White was once again the focal point of everything Forest did well against the Saints. 

He has now either scored (four) or assisted (six) 10 of Forest’s last 18 Premier League goals, also registering the most shots (four) and touches in the opposition box (six) at St.Mary's, striking the pivotal blow that his performance deserved. 

He also showed his abilities at the other end of the pitch, contesting more duels (19), winning 11 of those, which was more than any player from either side. 

