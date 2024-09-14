Football

Southampton 0-3 Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Says 'Penalty Was The Turning Point' In Saints Victory

The Red Devils arrived at St Mary's on a two-match losing streak and almost fell behind in the 33rd minute, but Onana guessed correctly to keep out Cameron Archer's tame spot-kick

Erik-ten-Hag
Ten Hag was pleased to see United get back to winning ways
info_icon

Erik ten Hag believes Andre Onana's penalty save was the "turning point" as Manchester United got back to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 victory over 10-man Southampton. (More Football News)

The Red Devils arrived at St Mary's on a two-match losing streak and almost fell behind in the 33rd minute, but Onana guessed correctly to keep out Cameron Archer's tame spot-kick.

The visitors capitalised on their reprieve as goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford put them 2-0 up at half-time, before Alejandro Garnacho wrapped up the points later on.

Ten Hag was pleased with his team's response and also saluted Rashford, who netted his first goal since March.

"The start was not easy," the United boss told BBC Match of the Day. 

"I think the penalty was the turning point in the game and, not so far after, we scored and that was very important. From that moment on, the game was all ours."

On Rashford's goal, he added: "It's very important. We spoke before the game. It is huge for him, for every striker.

"When the season starts, you want to be on the scoring list. Now he has his first, I'm sure more will come."

Onana was also pleased to see Rashford back on the scoresheet.

"We had a tough season last year, and he was not at his best," he told TNT Sports. "But today, he showed he's a great player - one of the best in the world.

"That's football, that's life. It's now how you fall, it's about how many times you stand up again. I'm really happy for him. Hopefully, he will score many more for the team.

On bouncing back with a win, he added: "Every game when you lose is like it's the end of the world. You have to stay strong, stay together and keep fighting.

"It was very good to save that penalty. It was an important moment for us.

"The most important thing for us is victory. We had a great game and a clean sheet. Hopefully, we will continue playing like this."

