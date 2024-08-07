Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea

Sonia Bompastor has said she is looking forward to building on the foundations laid by Emma Hayes at Chelsea to continue her legacy. (More Football News)
Bompastor, who was announced as Chelsea Women's new head coach in May, arrives from Lyon after three years with the French side.
During her time with Les Fenottes, she won seven titles, including the Women's Champions League in the 2021-22 season.
Bompastor won 100 of her 118 games in charge (D10 L8), with her side scoring 381 goals in that time while averaging a win percentage of 84.75%.
The 44-year-old replaces Hayes who spent 12 years in charge at Stamford Bridge, winning 16 titles and triumphing in 261 of her 367 games at the helm (D42 L64).
Hayes is on the cusp of another major honour in her first tournament in charge of the United States after guiding them to the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics.
"She has been really supportive. Emma is someone I know because she was my assistant coach when I played in the WPS in the US," Bompastor said.
"I’m looking forward to now trying to build from her legacy.
"She did a wonderful job and now I’m bringing my own personal touch as well to make sure the club reach all the expectations. We aim for the Champions League and all the other titles."
Not only does Bompastor arrive at Chelsea with an impressive managerial record, but also from her 13-year playing career.
The Frenchwoman won 14 titles during her time with Montpellier and Lyon, and is the only female to have won the Champions League as a player and a coach.
Chelsea were knocked out of last year's competition by eventual winners Barcelona in the semi-finals, with Bompastor confident her experiences will help guide the club to their first success in the tournament having finished as runners-up in 2021.
"I think the group already have a great mentality – a mentality of winning. This is something that has always been here," Bompastor added.
"The players are really important for me and they will be the ones who make sure we are successful.
"I’m here to help them feel comfortable on the field, to make sure they understand my game model, my philosophy and my vision of the performance.
I just want them to enjoy. When you have the chance to do a job with your passion, I think this is a privilege.
"I just want the players to be really happy when they step in the field and to enjoy with winning and scoring a lot of goals – and we will work very hard to achieve this goal."