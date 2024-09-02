Juventus head coach Thiago Motta has called for more precision from his forward players after a drab goalless draw against Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)
Motta, who had won his first two league games in charge, had to settle for a share of the spoils after seeing just one of his sides' eight shots on target.
The hosts managed just 18 touches in the opposition's box, with striker Dusan Vlahovic presented with the only notable chance of the contest.
And while Juventus remained unbeaten in their first three Serie A games of the season for the third year in a row, Motta was left wanting more from his forward line.
"Today we were too frenetic. At times we did well, at times they did well, it was a really difficult and balanced game," Motta said.
"We failed to understand the right moment to hit Roma, which must be underlined, they are a great team. Offensively we can do better."
The result marked the first time since the 2014-15 campaign that Juventus have kept a clean sheet in each of their first three Serie A fixtures of the season.
But at the opposite end of the pitch, the hosts produced an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.47 compared to Roma's 0.37, further highlighting the struggles of both sides in the contest.
Juventus head into the international break level on points with leaders Inter, with Motta praising his players' commitment to the cause during the early stages of his tenure.
"I think it's a fair result, in a balanced match. We didn't concede and we have one more point in the standings," Motta told a press conference.
"I'm very satisfied with the group and their commitment.
"We could have done much better today in precision in the offensive phase, but the opposing team knew how to defend and not give spaces."