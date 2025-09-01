Serie A: Moise Kean Pledges Future To Fiorentina With Fresh Four-year Deal

Moise Kean signed a contract extension with Fiorentina, keeping him at the club until 2029
Moise Kean has signed a contract extension with Fiorentina, keeping him at the club until 2029.
The forward has put pen to paper on fresh terms with I Viola, with his release clause reportedly rising to €62m.
Kean, who arrived from Juventus in July 2024, enjoyed a superb debut season at Stadio Artemio Franchi, scoring 25 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.
In doing so, he became the first Fiorentina player to find the net more than 21 times in a single campaign since Alberto Gilardino in 2008-09.
"Everyone has shown great belief in me [since I signed] and I didn't want to let anyone down, so I've given my absolute all," said the 25-year-old.
"I also want to thank our fans for all their love and support. They've all helped a lot to obtain the results we achieved last season. Their love for this club is an incentive for me to strive to do even better this season, together with the coach and my team-mates."
Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said: "We've worked hard and made a great effort to keep him at the club by extending his contract with us.
"I'm delighted with this choice, which is for the good of the club, our fans and the player himself."
Fiorentina began their Serie A campaign by drawing against Cagliari last time out, and they will face Torino in their second league game of the season on Sunday.