Serie A: Moise Kean Pledges Future To Fiorentina With Fresh Four-year Deal

Serie A: Moise Kean has signed a new contract with Fiorentina, with his release clause reportedly set at €62m, after an impressive debut season in 2024-25 where he scored 25 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Moise Kean
Kean has extended his stay with Fiorentina
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Moise Kean signed a contract extension with Fiorentina, keeping him at the club until 2029

  • Kean arrived Fiorentina from Juventus in July 2024

  • Kean scored 25 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions

Moise Kean has signed a contract extension with Fiorentina, keeping him at the club until 2029.

The forward has put pen to paper on fresh terms with I Viola, with his release clause reportedly rising to €62m.

Kean, who arrived from Juventus in July 2024, enjoyed a superb debut season at Stadio Artemio Franchi, scoring 25 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

In doing so, he became the first Fiorentina player to find the net more than 21 times in a single campaign since Alberto Gilardino in 2008-09.

"Everyone has shown great belief in me [since I signed] and I didn't want to let anyone down, so I've given my absolute all," said the 25-year-old.

"I also want to thank our fans for all their love and support. They've all helped a lot to obtain the results we achieved last season. Their love for this club is an incentive for me to strive to do even better this season, together with the coach and my team-mates."

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said: "We've worked hard and made a great effort to keep him at the club by extending his contract with us.

Related Content
Related Content

"I'm delighted with this choice, which is for the good of the club, our fans and the player himself."

Fiorentina began their Serie A campaign by drawing against Cagliari last time out, and they will face Torino in their second league game of the season on Sunday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  3. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

  5. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. It Is Vital To Be Friends, For The Dragon And The Elephant To Come Together: Xi To Modi At SCO Summit

  5. Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars