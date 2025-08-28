‘Serie A No Longer...,'Gianluigi Buffon Says League Has Become Stepping Stone For Players

Gianluigi Buffon believes Serie A is no longer the powerhouse it once was
Gianluigi Buffon believes Serie A has become a “stepping stone” for players before they move to other leagues.
Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni became the latest Italian player to move to the Premier League, joining the likes of Sandro Tonali, Riccardo Calafiori and Federico Chiesa.
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, while attackers Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui – who started Italy’s most recent World Cup qualifier against Moldova - have moved to LaLiga and the Saudi Pro League respectively.
Buffon, who is now the head of a delegation of the Italian football federation, believes it is a positive sign to see players move abroad, as Serie A is not the powerhouse it once was.
"Today's football has changed, and our evaluations must change as a result, too," Buffon told Tutto Mercato.
"Serie A is no longer the reference point it was in the past, but we've become a stepping stone in relation to other leagues where players can really 'arrive'.
"I think it's a positive, because if you have six or seven players who play for the best teams in the world, it means that your national team will be at an increasingly higher level."
Italy have upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel, with the Azzurri third in Group I after a 3-0 defeat to Norway in June.
Donnarumma has not featured in a match since Paris Saint-Germain's Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea in July, but Buffon insisted he is still an important part of Gennaro Gattuso's squad.
"I'm waiting to see Gigio and talk to him in-person," the former World Cup winner added. "I know the coach has already heard from him several times, and they know what his future could look like depending on his choices.
"Apart from this specific moment, Donnarumma represents - and will always represent - a strength for the national team."