‘Serie A No Longer...,'Gianluigi Buffon Says League Has Become Stepping Stone For Players

Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni became the latest Italian player to move to the Premier League, joining the likes of Sandro Tonali, Riccardo Calafiori and Federico Chiesa

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Head of a delegation of the Italian football federation, Gianluigi Buffon
Head of a delegation of the Italian football federation, Gianluigi Buffon
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gianluigi Buffon believes Serie A is no longer the powerhouse it once was

  • Serie A has become a “stepping stone” for players before they move to other leagues, said Buffon

  • Buffon, who is now the head of a delegation of the Italian football federation, believes it is a positive sign

Gianluigi Buffon believes Serie A has become a “stepping stone” for players before they move to other leagues.

Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni became the latest Italian player to move to the Premier League, joining the likes of Sandro Tonali, Riccardo Calafiori and Federico Chiesa.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, while attackers Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui – who started Italy’s most recent World Cup qualifier against Moldova - have moved to LaLiga and the Saudi Pro League respectively.

Buffon, who is now the head of a delegation of the Italian football federation, believes it is a positive sign to see players move abroad, as Serie A is not the powerhouse it once was.

"Today's football has changed, and our evaluations must change as a result, too," Buffon told Tutto Mercato.

"Serie A is no longer the reference point it was in the past, but we've become a stepping stone in relation to other leagues where players can really 'arrive'.

"I think it's a positive, because if you have six or seven players who play for the best teams in the world, it means that your national team will be at an increasingly higher level."

Related Content
Related Content

Italy have upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel, with the Azzurri third in Group I after a 3-0 defeat to Norway in June.

Donnarumma has not featured in a match since Paris Saint-Germain's Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea in July, but Buffon insisted he is still an important part of Gennaro Gattuso's squad.

"I'm waiting to see Gigio and talk to him in-person," the former World Cup winner added. "I know the coach has already heard from him several times, and they know what his future could look like depending on his choices.

"Apart from this specific moment, Donnarumma represents - and will always represent - a strength for the national team."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Reaches Third Round With Confident Win

  3. US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Digs Deep In Comeback, Casper Ruud Crashes Out In Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Withdraws Through Injury Ahead Of Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outclasses Zachary Svajda To Secure Third-round Place

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Stalin Says Deletion Of Voters’ Names In Bihar Worse Than Terrorism

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  4. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  5. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  6. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  7. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms

  8. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?