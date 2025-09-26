Sergio Busquets Retirement: Clasico-Rival Ramos Hails 'One Of The Brightest Midfielders'

Sergio Busquets announced retirement from professional football
Busquets to end career after current MLS season with Inter Miami
Sergio Ramos praises Busquets as one of the brightest midfielders
Sergio Ramos labelled Sergio Busquets “one of the brightest midfielders” he has played with following the Spanish maestro’s retirement announcement.
Busquets revealed on Friday that he will hang up his boots at the end of Inter Miami’s current MLS campaign, ending his stellar career alongside long-time Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba.
Ramos and Busquets faced off many times together in thrilling El Clasico meetings, with the midfielder playing in the fixture more times than any other player (48).
The former Barca man won nine LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues with the Blaugrana, but he also enjoyed plenty of success alongside Ramos with the Spanish national team.
Busquets, who has made the third-most appearances for Spain (143), won the 2010 World Cup with Ramos before also triumphing at the 2012 European Championships.
“Busi, you are the definition of how to be exceptional without ceasing to be a regular guy,” said Ramos in an Instagram post.
“A rival most of the time, a team-mate on many other occasions, you have always stood out for your classy football, vision, and quality, as well as for your humble and authentic way of being.
“Football loses one of the brightest midfielders I’ve played with, but you leave with the recognition and gratitude of all those who have shared time with you and of all those who love this sport.
“Thank you for being a great player, a great team-mate, and a great friend. I wish you the best in your new chapter.”