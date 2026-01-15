Senegal 1-0 Egypt, Africa Cup Of Nations: Sadio Mane's Sole Effort Guides Sends Teranga Lions Into The Final
Senegal once again haunted Egypt with a narrow 1-0 victory in Tangier. The match was a cagey affair dominated by Senegal’s possession, while Egypt’s defensive block frustrated the defending champions for 78 minutes. The deadlock was finally broken when Sadio Mane pounced on a deflected ball to fire a half-volley past Mohamed El Shenawy. Egypt struggled to respond, failing to record a single shot on target as Mohamed Salah was effectively neutralized. Senegal advances to their third final in four editions.
