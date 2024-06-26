Football

SAFF U17 Men's Championship: India Announces 31 Probables - Check The Names

The seven-nation tournament will be played in Bhutan from September 18 to 28. India are clubbed with Maldives and Bangladesh in Group A, while Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B

X | IndianFootball
India Under-17 National Football Team. Photo: X | IndianFootball
info_icon

The All India Football Federation on Wednesday named 31 probables for the U17 national camp to be held in Srinagar from July 8 in preparations for the SAFF U17 Men's Championship. (More Football News)

Once the SAFF campaign is over, the squad will continue to train in Srinagar for the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be played in October in Thailand.

Several players among the probables were part of the Indian squad that won the SAFF Men's U16 Championship in Bhutan last September.

Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed said: "I feel excited by the prospect of coaching these talented bunch of youngsters. Most of these players were playing in the U17 youth league, the others have been picked up by our scouts.

"It is good that the camp will be held in Srinagar. Since the tournament is in Bhutan, the boys will get used to playing in high altitude during the camp."

The list of probables:

Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Ray.

Defenders: Thongram Rishikanta Singh, Lekhachandra Phairembam, Mohammed Kaif, Asher Rebello, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Chingtham Renin Singh, Karish Soram, Abdul Salha, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Ngamgouhou Mate, Lunkhongam Chongloi, Kishor Tiwari, Laishram Suraj Singh, Levis Zangminlun, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Mohammad Sami, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammad Shameel, Mohammad Arbash, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma.

Forwards: Ginminhao Khongsai, Prem Hansdak, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Hemneichung Lunkim, Dhriten Mehra.

Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed.

