Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco, Champions League: Mbappe And Vinicius Star In Rout At Bernabeu
Real Madrid put on a spectacular performance to thrash AS Monaco 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu in Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a top-eight finish and automatic last-16 qualification. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring early and doubled his tally before the break, punishing his former club with clinical precision. Franco Mastantuono added a third soon after half-time, and a Thilo Kehrer own goal plus a dazzling solo strike by Vinicius Junior extended Madrid’s lead. Jordan Teze grabbed a consolation for Monaco, but Jude Bellingham wrapped up the emphatic win late on in a dominant display from the hosts.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE