Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Highlights, La Liga: RMA 2-1 MLL; Jacobo's Last-Gasp Goal Delays Barcelona's Celebrations

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Hello!
Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the Spanish league matchday 36 game between Real Madrid and Mallorca, so sit tight and watch this space.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming
The La Liga 2024-25 game between Real Madrid and Mallorca will kick off at 1am IST. It will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: How Things Stand
Barcelona are seven points clear at the top with 82 points from 35 games, as against Real Madrid's 75. This means a loss or even a draw tonight for Los Blancos would hand the Blaugrana the league title, even before playing their matchday 36 game against Espanyol. Mallorca, meanwhile, lie ninth with 47 points.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Starting XIs
Los Blancos have brought in Jacobo Ramon and Luka Modric for Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez, respectively, while Endrick replaces the injured Vinicius Junior. Three changes, then to the side that lost to Barcelona in the El Clasico. Here is how the two Real Madrid and Mallorca line up ahead of kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium:
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Elsewhere...
While the RMA vs MLL clash awaits kick-off, the Coppa Italia final between AC Milan and Bologna has just gotten underway at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Head over HERE for live updates from the Italian Cup summit clash.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Earlier Today...
In other La Liga results from matchday 36, Villareal blanked Leganes 3-0 and Alaves pipped Valencia 1-0. The Madrid vs Mallorca clash is the last of tonight, and Rayo Vallecano face Real Betis, Osasuna meet Atletico Madrid tomorrow.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Kick-Off!
Play gets underway at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and Los Blancos generate an early chance with Guler setting up for Endrick, whose shot is on target but palmed away by a diving Mallorca custodian Ramon.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 0-1 MLL
Mallorca go in front! Slovak defender Martin Valjent slots it in with a left-footer upon receiving Morey's ball, and the home crowd is stunned. The visitors take the lead in the 11th minute and Barcelona would be eyeing this game very closely now.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 0-1 MLL
Madrid have been trying to rebound via moves from the likes of Mbappe and Bellingham, but are yet to find that clinical touch in the final third. The Mallorca defence holding its own for now.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 0-1 MLL
Another superb save from Roman keeps Real Madrid at bay. This time, the Mallorca goalie denies Luka Modric's whose shot is directed towards the bottom left corner but Roman dives full-stretch to keep the visitors' lead in tact.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Half-Time Update
The scoreline stays at 0-1 in favour of Mallorca at the end of the first half. Not the kind of display Los Blancos would have wanted or even anticipated, going into this match. They must claw their way back and score at least twice in the second half, or else Barcelona will run away with the title.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Second Half Starts
Real Madrid attacking from right to left in the second half. Mbappe and Co resume their pursuit of incisive moves in the Mallorca half. They need a goal soon, or the pressure might get a bit too much.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 1-1 MLL
Kylian Mbappe scores in the 68th minute! The talismanic Real Madrid forward weaves through Mallorca defenders and find enough space to take a shot and beat Roman. The hosts keep their title defence alive for now, though they need one more goal at the least.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 1-1 MLL
The minutes are ticking by. We are now in the 84th, and Real Madrid's attempts for a winner are growing more desperate. Reminder that only a win will prevent Barcelona from claiming their 28th La Liga title.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 2-1 MLL
Drama at the Santiago Bernabeu! After struggling for over 15 minutes, Real Madrid find a winner at the stroke of the final whistle courtesy Jacobo Ramon. In the fifth and final minute of added time, Madrid garner a corner and Mallorca clear it away, but Fran Garcia puts it back into the crowded area and header finds Jacobo in the box, who does really well to nudge the ball in with a marker ahead of him.
The final whistle blows soon after, and Real Madrid win two goals to one, which means Barcelona will have to wait for at least 24 hours to clinch the title, when they visit Espanyol.