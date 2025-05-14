Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Highlights, La Liga: RMA 2-1 MLL; Jacobo's Last-Gasp Goal Delays Barcelona's Celebrations

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Highlights, La Liga: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Spanish football league match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, as it happened

Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga Ramon
Real Madrid's Jacobo Ramon, left, celebrates with Fran Garcia after scoring his side's second goal during their La Liga match against Mallorca. Photo: AP
A 95th-minute goal from Jacobo Ramon earned Real Madrid a 2-1 win over Mallorca in their Spanish La Liga 2024-25, matchday 36 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday (May 14). The nerve-wracking win meant Los Blancos delayed Barcelona's title celebrations, and the Blaugrana will now have the chance to seal the top-flight trophy when they visit Espanyol on Thursday. Catch the highlights from the football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Hello!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the Spanish league matchday 36 game between Real Madrid and Mallorca, so sit tight and watch this space.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming

The La Liga 2024-25 game between Real Madrid and Mallorca will kick off at 1am IST. It will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: How Things Stand

Barcelona are seven points clear at the top with 82 points from 35 games, as against Real Madrid's 75. This means a loss or even a draw tonight for Los Blancos would hand the Blaugrana the league title, even before playing their matchday 36 game against Espanyol. Mallorca, meanwhile, lie ninth with 47 points.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Starting XIs

Los Blancos have brought in Jacobo Ramon and Luka Modric for Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez, respectively, while Endrick replaces the injured Vinicius Junior. Three changes, then to the side that lost to Barcelona in the El Clasico. Here is how the two Real Madrid and Mallorca line up ahead of kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium:

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Elsewhere...

While the RMA vs MLL clash awaits kick-off, the Coppa Italia final between AC Milan and Bologna has just gotten underway at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Head over HERE for live updates from the Italian Cup summit clash.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Earlier Today...

In other La Liga results from matchday 36, Villareal blanked Leganes 3-0 and Alaves pipped Valencia 1-0. The Madrid vs Mallorca clash is the last of tonight, and Rayo Vallecano face Real Betis, Osasuna meet Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Kick-Off!

Play gets underway at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and Los Blancos generate an early chance with Guler setting up for Endrick, whose shot is on target but palmed away by a diving Mallorca custodian Ramon.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 0-1 MLL

Mallorca go in front! Slovak defender Martin Valjent slots it in with a left-footer upon receiving Morey's ball, and the home crowd is stunned. The visitors take the lead in the 11th minute and Barcelona would be eyeing this game very closely now.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 0-1 MLL

Madrid have been trying to rebound via moves from the likes of Mbappe and Bellingham, but are yet to find that clinical touch in the final third. The Mallorca defence holding its own for now.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 0-1 MLL

Another superb save from Roman keeps Real Madrid at bay. This time, the Mallorca goalie denies Luka Modric's whose shot is directed towards the bottom left corner but Roman dives full-stretch to keep the visitors' lead in tact.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Half-Time Update

The scoreline stays at 0-1 in favour of Mallorca at the end of the first half. Not the kind of display Los Blancos would have wanted or even anticipated, going into this match. They must claw their way back and score at least twice in the second half, or else Barcelona will run away with the title.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Second Half Starts

Real Madrid attacking from right to left in the second half. Mbappe and Co resume their pursuit of incisive moves in the Mallorca half. They need a goal soon, or the pressure might get a bit too much.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 1-1 MLL

Kylian Mbappe scores in the 68th minute! The talismanic Real Madrid forward weaves through Mallorca defenders and find enough space to take a shot and beat Roman. The hosts keep their title defence alive for now, though they need one more goal at the least.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 1-1 MLL

The minutes are ticking by. We are now in the 84th, and Real Madrid's attempts for a winner are growing more desperate. Reminder that only a win will prevent Barcelona from claiming their 28th La Liga title.

Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: RMA 2-1 MLL

Drama at the Santiago Bernabeu! After struggling for over 15 minutes, Real Madrid find a winner at the stroke of the final whistle courtesy Jacobo Ramon. In the fifth and final minute of added time, Madrid garner a corner and Mallorca clear it away, but Fran Garcia puts it back into the crowded area and header finds Jacobo in the box, who does really well to nudge the ball in with a marker ahead of him.

The final whistle blows soon after, and Real Madrid win two goals to one, which means Barcelona will have to wait for at least 24 hours to clinch the title, when they visit Espanyol.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss