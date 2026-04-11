Real Madrid 1-1 Girona, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Held As Valverde Goal Cancelled Out By Lemar Equaliser
Real Madrid's stuttering form in La Liga 2025-26 continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in the Matchday 31 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. After a frustrating first half in which Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made several key saves, Madrid finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute via Federico Valverde. However, Girona responded 11 minutes later, with Thomas Lemar equalising with a stunning strike. Despite Madrid's late pressure, Kylian Mbappe and fit-again Jude Bellingham failed to spark a winner, leaving Los Blancos six points behind Barcelona in the title race.
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