Real Madrid 1-1 Girona, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Held As Valverde Goal Cancelled Out By Lemar Equaliser

Real Madrid's stuttering form in La Liga 2025-26 continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in the Matchday 31 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. After a frustrating first half in which Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made several key saves, Madrid finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute via Federico Valverde. However, Girona responded 11 minutes later, with Thomas Lemar equalising with a stunning strike. Despite Madrid's late pressure, Kylian Mbappe and fit-again Jude Bellingham failed to spark a winner, leaving Los Blancos six points behind Barcelona in the title race.

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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, vies for the ball with Girona's Alex Moreno during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler, left, fights for the ball with Girona's Azzedine Ounahi during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-
Referee shows a yellow card to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, fights for the ball with Girona's Alejandro Frances during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, duels for the balls with Girona's Arnau Martinez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, right, tries a shot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Girona Spanish La liga soccer-Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, fights for the ball with Girona's Vitor Reis during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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