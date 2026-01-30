Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Antony Shines As Los Verdiblancos Earn Direct Qualification

Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Real Betis vs Feyenoord -- stay tuned for all the live updates from Seville.
Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Streaming Info
Select matches of the UEFA Europa League are being live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Starting XIs
Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Kick Off
And we’re off! The whistle blows and the first half is underway. Real Betis sees Chimy Ávila caught offside right away, while Feyenoord earns an early corner after Natan’s slip. The stadium’s buzzing, fans on their feet, and you can feel the intensity from the very first minute.
Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 17' GOALLLLLLL
Real Betis strikes first! Antony lets fly from outside the box, curling a beautiful left-footed shot into the top-right corner, thanks to a perfect setup from Chimy Ávila. Feyenoord’s defense caught napping, and the Betis fans are going wild, 1-0 and what a way to take the lead.
Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Half Time
Los Verdiblancos in control! The whistle blows for the break, and Real Betis head into the dressing room with a commanding 2–0 lead over Feyenoord. The home crowd is loving it, and Feyenoord have a big second half ahead if they want to turn this around.
Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 77' GOALLLLLL
Feyenoord finally pulls one back! Casper Tengstedt lets rip from distance, sending a stinging right-footed shot into the top-center of the net. The away fans erupt, and suddenly it’s 2–1, game on, and tension soaring as the clock ticks down.