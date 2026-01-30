Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Antony Shines As Los Verdiblancos Earn Direct Qualification

Betis' Antony, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Real Betis and Feyenoord in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Catch the highlights of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixture between Real Betis and Feyenoord at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Real Betis beat Feyenoord 2-1 to secure a top‑eight finish and direct qualification to the Round of 16. Antony starred for Los Verdiblancos, scoring the opener before getting setting the second for Abde Ezzalzouli. The Brazilian gave Betis the breakthrough in the 17th minute, and then teed up Abde to double the lead just 15 minutes later. Feyenoord improved after the break, and Casper Tengstedt pulled one back in the 77th minute to set up a nervy finish. Despite late pressure, including a long‑range effort from Hwang In‑Beom, Betis held firm to seal the win. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Real Betis vs Feyenoord football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jan 2026, 12:23:27 am IST Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello! Hello, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Real Betis vs Feyenoord -- stay tuned for all the live updates from Seville.

30 Jan 2026, 01:12:30 am IST Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Streaming Info Select matches of the UEFA Europa League are being live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

30 Jan 2026, 01:53:52 am IST Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Kick Off And we’re off! The whistle blows and the first half is underway. Real Betis sees Chimy Ávila caught offside right away, while Feyenoord earns an early corner after Natan’s slip. The stadium’s buzzing, fans on their feet, and you can feel the intensity from the very first minute.

30 Jan 2026, 01:54:39 am IST Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 17' GOALLLLLLL Real Betis strikes first! Antony lets fly from outside the box, curling a beautiful left-footed shot into the top-right corner, thanks to a perfect setup from Chimy Ávila. Feyenoord’s defense caught napping, and the Betis fans are going wild, 1-0 and what a way to take the lead.

30 Jan 2026, 02:26:23 am IST Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Half Time Los Verdiblancos in control! The whistle blows for the break, and Real Betis head into the dressing room with a commanding 2–0 lead over Feyenoord. The home crowd is loving it, and Feyenoord have a big second half ahead if they want to turn this around.

30 Jan 2026, 03:24:41 am IST Real Betis Vs Feyenoord Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 77' GOALLLLLL Feyenoord finally pulls one back! Casper Tengstedt lets rip from distance, sending a stinging right-footed shot into the top-center of the net. The away fans erupt, and suddenly it’s 2–1, game on, and tension soaring as the clock ticks down.