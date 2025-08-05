Rangdajied United 0-1 Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025: Nasir Yasa's Goal Hands MAFFT Win

Despite Rangdajied United dominating both possession and attacking chances, it was the Malaysian side which made its moment count

Rangdajied United 0-1 Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025
Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup 2025 Photo: X/thedurandcup
A second-half strike by forward Nasir Yasa proved to be the difference as Malaysian Armed Forces FT edged past hosts Rangdajied United FC 1-0 in a tightly-contested Group F Durand Cup match, in Shillong on Tuesday.

Despite Rangdajied United dominating both possession and attacking chances, it was the Malaysian side which made its moment count.

Yasa, capitalising on a counter-attack in the 67th minute, slotted the ball into the near post with a composed left-footed finish after being set up by Muhammad Arif, sealing the victory for the visiting side.

The hosts started strong and had early opportunities.

In the 10th minute, Lawphinaw's goal-bound effort was denied by ATM keeper Anuar. Moments later, a well-worked free kick from Balamlynti to Wadshwa Latoo saw the latter miss a free header. Bantiplang Rymbai and Stephanson Pale also tested the Malaysian keeper, but without success.

ATM FT, though quiet in attack, showed glimpses of threat. A powerful long-range shot by Muhammad Arif Aiman in the 37th minute forced RUFC keeper Banteilang Rymbai into a crucial diving save.

Rangdajied thought they had taken the lead just two minutes later when Stephanson Pale found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

After a goalless but action-packed first half, Malaysian Armed Forces came out more organised in the second period, sitting deep and playing on the break.

In the 56th minute, Arif Aiman nearly capitalised on a keeper misjudgement, but a heroic goal line clearance by Denelson denied the Malaysian side.

The pressure finally paid off in the 67th minute. On a textbook counterattack, Arif surged forward and rolled a perfectly weighted through-ball to Yasa, who took his chance clinically.

Aiborlang's men piled on the pressure late in the game. Captain Balamlynti delivered a perfect cross in the 81st minute that found Stephanson unmarked in the box, but his header lacked direction and landed straight in the keeper’s gloves.

Malaysian Armed Forces defended their lead with discipline and resolve, frustrating the home side and walked away with three points.

While Rangdajied United FC will play their final group match against defending champions NorthEast United FC on August 11, before ending their campaign.

