Ralf Rangnick Confirms Bayern Munich Contact

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Bayern Munich have been in contact over their soon-to-be vacant coaching position. (More Football News)

Bayern are on the lookout for a new coach, with Thomas Tuchel set to depart at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga giants wanted to appoint Xabi Alonso, but the 42-year-old snubbed their advances, and those of Liverpool, to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern's search has now seemingly led them to Rangnick, the former Manchester United interim boss who is now coach of Austria's national team.

Rangnick, though, is paying full attention to Austria's upcoming Euro 2024 campaign.

"There has been contact from the side of Bayern Munich and I have informed the Austrian Football Association," Rangnick said in an interview with 90 Minuten.

"We have a very trusting relationship. My focus is on the Austrian national team. We are focusing completely on the European championships.

"I feel very well here. At the moment there is no reason to intensively deal with this."

Rangnick has plenty of Bundesliga experience, having previously coached Stuttgart, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

While Bayern's hopes of securing a 12th Bundesliga title have long since been over, they remain in with a shout of salvaging their season, with a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on the horizon.

According to Opta's predictive model, Bayern only have a 37 per cent chance of overcoming Los Blancos, however.

Austria, meanwhile, have been drawn into a Euro 2024 group that also includes Poland, the Netherlands and tournament favourites France.

Rangnick's team will face Les Bleus on June 17, before taking on Poland four days later, and rounding off their group campaign against the Dutch on June 25. 

