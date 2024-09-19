Football

PSG 1-0 Girona: Michel Proud Of His Side's Champions League Bow Despite Late Defeat In Paris

The visitors neutralised PSG's attack for much of the game, only for Paulo Gazzaniga, who had made a number of good saves, to let Nuno Mendes' tame delivery slip through his hands and into the back of the net

Girona head coach, Michel
Michel has urged his team to be proud of their Champions League debut, despite a heartbreaking late defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

The visitors neutralised PSG's attack for much of the game, only for Paulo Gazzaniga, who had made a number of good saves, to let Nuno Mendes' tame delivery slip through his hands and into the back of the net.

The goalkeeper's own goal was the first in the 90th minute of a Champions League game since November 2022 (Porto's Ivan Marcano vs Atletico Madrid), while it was the first-ever such goal that proved to be the winner.

Despite the defeat, the Girona head coach praised his team's effort and the performance of his goalkeeper up until the goal.

"Now in the dressing room, people are a little bit down," Michel told reporters. "I told them that we have to be proud of the game we played.

"PSG subdued us, Gazzaniga made some good saves. There were two or three that could have been goals.

"We have to recognise that their victory is deserved but we are proud of the way we work.

"Let's see if we get another chance to come to Paris next year."

The Spaniard admitted his players were nervous in their first taste of Europe's elite club competition, but he was satisfied with their game as they faced a top-level team.

"At the start of the game, we were very nervous, you could see that. But as the first half went on, we found personality, commitment, attitude," he added.

"In the second half, we were tired. PSG pressed us more, we were continually defending a lot. We passed our first experience in the Champions League.

"We competed against a great team where the pressure can stiffen you and the team gave a good performance."

Girona face Feyenoord in their second league-phase fixture.

