Football

PSG vs Dortmund: Bundesliga Side Secure Champions League Final Berth, Defeat PSG 2-0 Aggregate - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund demonstrated remarkable composure as they secured their third Champions League final appearance. Mats Hummels' second-half goal, coming from a corner five minutes into the second half, earned the visitors a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain. This well-deserved win gave Dortmund a 2-0 aggregate victory across both legs. Hummels' decisive header sends the German club, who previously won the title in 1997, into their first final in Europe's top club competition since 2013. They now await the winner of the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who are set to face off at the Bernabéu. The final will take place at Wembley on June 1. Despite PSG hitting the woodwork four times, they failed to find the back of the net. Kylian Mbappé, who is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, was unable to make a major impact on the match.

Champions League semifinal second leg: PSG vs Dortmund | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Borussia Dortmund supporters celebrate teams victory
Borussia Dortmund supporters celebrate teams victory | Photo: AP/Lewis Joly

Borussia Dortmund supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Borussias Julian Ryerson celebrates with fans
Borussia's Julian Ryerson celebrates with fans | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Dortmund's Julian Ryerson celebrates with fans after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Dortmund players celebrate their win
Dortmund players celebrate their win | Photo: AP/Lewis Joly

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Kylian Mbappe reacts after match
Kylian Mbappe reacts after match | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Dortmund Defeat PSG 2-0 Aggregate
Dortmund Defeat PSG 2-0 Aggregate | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Dortmunds Mats Hummels scores a goal
Dortmund's Mats Hummels scores a goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Dortmund's Mats Hummels, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Kylian Mbappe duels with Julian Ryerson
Kylian Mbappe duels with Julian Ryerson | Photo: AP/Lewis Joly

PSG's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball ahead of Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, right, during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

PSG players Marquinhos and Warren Zaire-Emery
PSG players Marquinhos and Warren Zaire-Emery | Photo: AP/Lewis Joly

PSG's Marquinhos, centre, and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, right, react during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Goncalo Ramos, right, challenges with Emre Can
Goncalo Ramos, right, challenges with Emre Can | Photo: AP/Lewis Joly

PSG's Goncalo Ramos, right, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Emre Can during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Dortmunds Karim Adeyemi
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi flips after a challenge with PSG's Marquinhos during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

