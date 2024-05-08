Football

PSG vs Dortmund: Bundesliga Side Secure Champions League Final Berth, Defeat PSG 2-0 Aggregate - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund demonstrated remarkable composure as they secured their third Champions League final appearance. Mats Hummels' second-half goal, coming from a corner five minutes into the second half, earned the visitors a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain. This well-deserved win gave Dortmund a 2-0 aggregate victory across both legs. Hummels' decisive header sends the German club, who previously won the title in 1997, into their first final in Europe's top club competition since 2013. They now await the winner of the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who are set to face off at the Bernabéu. The final will take place at Wembley on June 1. Despite PSG hitting the woodwork four times, they failed to find the back of the net. Kylian Mbappé, who is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, was unable to make a major impact on the match.