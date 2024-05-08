PSG vs Dortmund: Bundesliga Side Secure Champions League Final Berth, Defeat PSG 2-0 Aggregate - In Pics

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Borussia Dortmund supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Dortmund's Julian Ryerson celebrates with fans after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Dortmund's Mats Hummels, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball ahead of Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, right, during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Marquinhos, centre, and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, right, react during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, right, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Emre Can during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi flips after a challenge with PSG's Marquinhos during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.